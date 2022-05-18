Italian Journalist provides update on Paul Pogba's Manchester United future amidst Juventus and PSG rumors

Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Paul Pogba has decided he won't be staying at Manchester United beyond this summer.

The Frenchman's contract is up in June and he is headed for a second departure from the club after resigning for them from Juventus in 2016.

He could be headed back to Turin with reports claiming the Bianconeri have offered him a three-year contract worth €7.5 million-a-year plus bonuses.

In his column, Di Marzio wrote:

"For the moment, Pogba has decided that he will not stay in Manchester and will only have to decide what he wants to do with his future with him."

According to another Italian journalist, Romeo Agresti, Pogba demands a four-year contract worth €11 million net.

PSG are in the race for his signature too and transfer expert Nico Schira claims that the Ligue 1 champions have made a richer bid than Juventus.

Pogba, however, is weighing up all his options, insists Agresti.

The 29-year-old's second spell at Manchester United has been full of ups and downs, with transfer rumors never far away.

He's amassed 229 appearances for the club in all competitions in the last six years, scoring 39 goals and assisting another 51, while lifting three titles.

Although his next destination hasn't been confirmed yet, Pogba's troubled period at Manchester United is finally drawing to a close.

He will make his last appearance for the club against Crystal Palace in their final Premier League matchday on May 22.

Manchester United facing a mass exodus this summer

Many players are set to follow in Pogba's footsteps through the club's exit door this summer.

Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata are all out of contracts too and will leave Old Trafford next month as free agents. Nemanja Matic, despite having another year on his contract, will leave the club this summer.

Meanwhile, players such as Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones and Alex Telles are facing uncertain futures in the north west.

Manchester United will also have to look into Anthony Martial's case, with the French forward not pulling up any trees during his loan spell with Sevilla.

A huge clearout is on the cards for the Red Devils.

