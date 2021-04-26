Jose Mourinho keen on managing Champions League side - Reports

Jose Mourinho is once again without a club, and the Portuguese manager is keen on returning to work. According to reports in Italy, the former Tottenham manager is looking to return to Inter Milan.

Antonio Conte's future at the San Siro has been in the balance for some time and reports suggested he would be sacked last summer. However, he has stayed put at Inter and they are now on course to win the Serie A title.

A league title win is not set to guarantee a future at the San Siro for Antonio Conte as CalcioMercato claims he could be sacked.

Jose Mourinho is waiting on the sidelines to pounce on the chance of managing the Italian side once again as per the same publication.

Jose Mourinho on Inter Milan

Jose Mourinho loved every club he has been at but always ended up calling Chelsea or Inter Milan as his home. The Portuguese manager was then sacked by Chelsea and the love affair ended between them.

Inter Milan are now the only 'home' for Jose Mourinho and in an interview, he said:

"The treble was fantastic and remains unforgettable. After the final in Madrid, if I had returned to San Siro to celebrate with players and fans I would never have left Inter. Saying goodbye to a family is a very difficult thing to deal with."

"Ten years later, we continue to be a family. This has also been our strength on the pitch, we are friends and we will always be. The night we won the Champions League, the decision had already been made. I couldn't say no to Real Madrid for the third time but I look back with great serenity and pride."

When asked if he would consider a return to the San Siro, Jose Mourinho rejected the idea as he was at Tottenham. He said:

"I don't think so. It's a feeling, but I don't think Italy is in my future. It's also true that the world of football is so unpredictable, and you can never say never."

Now that he is without a club again, the doors might reopen.