Jose Mourinho makes offer to sign Arsenal star; wants to change 28-year-old’s position after transfer: Reports

Former Premier League winning-coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko at Fenerbahce and also change his position, according to journalist Elis Buse Arac.

Ad

Arsenal have a few transfer targets in mind, but the Gunners' sporting director Andrea Berta needs to add more money to the purse through sales before launching potential moves.

Zinchenko is in the final year of his contract with the Gunners and has been deemed surplus to requirements. As such, Fenerbahce have now tabled an official offer to secure his signing.

Zinchenko, during his time at Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk, was used as a no.10. But Mourinho reportedly wants the Ukrainian as a no.6 at Fenerbahce. Notably, this is the Portuguese manager's second season in the Turkish Super Lig, and after missing out on the league title last season, he wants to bolster his squad with the addition of the 28-year-old star.

Ad

Trending

Zinchenko, who has earned 74 caps for Ukraine at senior level, joined Arsenal for £30 million back in 2022. He has recorded three goals and five assists in 91 appearances for the Gunners, and won four Premier League titles during his time at Manchester City.

Arsenal close in on Eze deal: Reports

Arsenal's long pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is now in the final stages, as they are closing in on signing the versatile player. As per The Standard, both clubs have agreed on financial terms, with the Gunners set to pay £30 million for the midfielder initially, and then add-ons worth £25 million.

Ad

However, the deal currently has one roadblock, with Palace keen on signing a replacement for the London-born midfielder before selling him.

Eze has been a magnificent performer at Crystal Palace. He joined the side back in 2020 and amassed 40 goals and 28 assists across 168 appearances. His performance also helped him earn his first England cap in 2023, under manager Gareth Southgate.

He is currently enjoying a sensational year as he has won two trophies in four months with the Eagles. In May, he led Palace to their maiden FA Cup title, courtesy of a narrow 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. And yesterday (August 10), Palace won the Community Shield, beating Liverpool in penalties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More