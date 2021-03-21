Jose Mourinho poised to leave Tottenham Hotspur; verbally agrees next job - Report

Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to leave Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season to take charge of the Portugal national team.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho is set to leave Spurs at the end of the season, following a poor campaign with the North London club. Since they lost the top spot in the Premier League in mid-December, Spurs have continued to slide further down the table.

They now find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League, six points behind Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

Jose Mourinho's position as the head coach of Tottenham came under scrutiny last week when they suffered the ignominy of being knocked out of the UEFA Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb.

Spurs capitulated in Croatia, after winning the first leg of the tie with a 2-0 scoreline in North London. Miroslav Orsic scored a hat-trick that saw Tottenham lose 3-0 on the night, ending their European campaign.

Mourinho, though, still has a chance to win silverware this season when Spurs play Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup next month. However, given the kind of form that City have been in recently, it will be a herculean task for Spurs to beat the Cityzens in the final.

Jose Mourinho could take over as Portugal manager

Jose Mourinho could be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report from Don Balon claims that Jose Mourinho is set to take over from Fernando Santos and become the next manager of the Portugal national team. The timing does seem odd, though, with Portugal set to defend their crown at the European Championships this summer.

Advertisement

According to the report, Mourinho has already verbally confirmed to the Portuguese Federation that he is willing to take over ahead of the Euros.

The Portuguese manager reportedly has a large release clause in his contract that will need to be paid out if Spurs decided to sack him. Given the financial climate in the sport at the moment, this will be a difficult decision to make as clubs are still looking at various avenues to cut costs.

Jose Mourinho will look to end the season with Spurs on a high by potentially winning a trophy and guiding them to a top-four finish in the Premier League.