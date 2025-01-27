Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce made decision on move to sign 25-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Chelsea star Joao Felix was Jose Mourinho-led Fenerbahce's main target before they signed Anderson Talisca, according to reports. The Portuguese boss was keen to secure the 25-year-old's services.

Felix's first stint at Stamford Bridge was a loan spell back in the 2022-23 campaign. The attacker joined the Blues on a six-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid and impressed with his performances, scoring four goals in the Premier League for the club.

He returned to the Spanish capital and then joined Barcelona on a season-long loan for the 2023-24 campaign before joining Chelsea permanently last summer. However, Felix's second time around in west London hasn't gone as anticipated.

The former Benfica star has been sparingly used by Enzo Maresca and has made just three Premier League starts this season. As a result, he has been linked with an exit this month, with reports suggesting he could leave in search of more game time.

It has now been revealed that Fenerbahce were interested in a move this window for the attacking midfielder. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Felix was Jose Mourinho's priority target.

However, the Turkish outfit opted not to pursue Felix given the substantial fee that would be required to bring in the £45 million Chelsea signing whose contract expires in 2030.

The report claims that Fenerbache settled on Anderson Talisca instead, who they recently signed from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

John Obi Mikel slams Chelsea star after 3-1 defeat to Manchester City

John Obi Mikel has lambasted Nicolas Jackson for missing a golden opportunity in Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City over the weekend (January 25).

The Blues lost to the English champions at the Etihad after Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland, and Phil Foden got on the scoresheet. Noni Madueke took the lead in the third minute and Nicolas Jackson could've doubled it shortly after.

However, after receiving Cole Palmer's pass in the opposition box, the Senegalese forward opted to pull it back and lay it off for Jadon Sancho instead of hitting it first time.

Obi Mikel cannot believe Jackson didn't find the back of the net. The former Chelsea midfielder said (via Metro):

"Again, we went 1-0 up and we had that chance to go 2-0 up with Nicolas Jackson. Some people are saying that the pass from Cole Palmer is a little bit… no, it’s not. You’re a striker, just put your foot through it."

"If you miss it, it’s fine. But attempt to score. What did he do? Just controlled the ball and then came back. Your job is to f***ing score the goals, that’s why you were brought to the football club. Put the ball in the back of the net and try to score. He didn’t do that."

