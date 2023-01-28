Jose Mourinho's representatives contact Chelsea for a possible return to Stamford Bridge - Reports 

Jose Mourinho's representatives have reportedly reached out to Chelsea to see if there is a possibility of the manager returning to Stamford Bridge for a third stint.

As per a report in Daily Mail, Mourinho is frustrated with AS Roma's financial situation and wants to join a club that is willing to match his desires. His representatives are now in talks with the Blues, who have spent over £500 million this season.

However, the report adds that the Blues owners have blocked any approach from the Portuguese as they are still backing Graham Potter for the managerial role. The former Brighton manager was appointed earlier this season after a shock decision was made to sack Thomas Tuchel days after the summer window shut.

Jose Mourinho has a unique connection with Chelsea

Jose Mourinho has won the Premier League thrice at Chelsea and secured the FA Cup once. The 60-year-old has also won the League Cup thrice at Stamford Bridge but never managed to win a UEFA Champions League with the Blues.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Conte says Jose Mourinho was an important man for Chelsea and wrote part of the club's story. #CFC Conte says Jose Mourinho was an important man for Chelsea and wrote part of the club's story. #CFC

The manager has always spoken highly of Chelsea. Speaking to BT Sport, Mourinho admitted that he will always be a part of the London side, despite also going on to manage Manchester United and Tottenham in the league.

"Of course, my English connection is Chełsea, that's the way I see things, as a Chełsea man after two periods of Chełsea and six years," he said.

Speaking to Sky Sports last year, Mourinho extended his support for the Blues as they went through a very tough phase.

"It's a difficult moment and you can even feel it at the football level because they have lost that level of excellence and stability. But this is at the moment, you know. I just know the club has reached such a level that it doesn't matter who it's with, Chełsea will always be Chełsea. Chełsea will always be. My house will always be 200 metres from the stadium and I want to keep listening to the sound of happiness and success and I'm pretty sure it's going to be like that," he said.

Chelsea are struggling in the league this season, currently sitting 10th with 20 games played, but a squad overhaul is taking place at the club - with the recent additions of Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk - and their fortunes could turn around in the second half of the season.

Poll : 0 votes