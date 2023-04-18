Jose Mourinho's Roma in touch with 23-year-old Arsenal star over potential transfer: Reports

Serie A giants AS Roma have reportedly established contact with Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson over a possible transfer this summer.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (via HITC), Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma are eyeing a move for the Gunners’ right winger Nelson. Nelson, 23, sees his contract expire in June 2023 and is currently free to negotiate with potential suitors.

The academy graduate has not started a single Premier League match this season, with all five of his league appearances coming off the bench. Despite failing to attain continuity due to two separate thigh injuries and the stunning form of Bukayo Saka, Nelson has pitched in with three goals and two assists.

It has been claimed that the Gunners are eager to extend Nelson’s contract, but the player could leave his boyhood club in search of regular football. In addition to AS Roma, Atalanta and Ligue 1 side Rennes are also believed to be interested in Nelson’s services.

The England U-21 forward has thus far played 60 games for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring seven times and claiming seven assists.

It will be interesting to see if the lifetime Gunners fan agrees to play under AS Roma boss Mourinho, who is bitterly hated in Arsenal’s community, this summer.

Arsenal shortlist two strikers ahead of the summer transfer window

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are keen to bolster their attack this summer and have shortlisted Juventus ace Dusan Vlahovic and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the job. It is believed that Mikel Arteta want more firepower to compete in the Champions League next season.

Vlahovic has long been linked with a move to north London. The Gunners were credited with an interest in the player ahead of his move to Juventus in January 2022. According to reports, Vlahovic is currently unhappy in Turin and could be on the move this summer, which has caused the Londoners to sit up and take notice. Vlahovic, whose market value stands at €75 million, has scored 11 times in 33 games this season across competitions.

Calvert-Lewin, on the other hand, has scored only once in 12 appearances this season due to knee and hamstring injuries. He may be coming off a poor campaign, but has plenty of Premier League experience, with him scoring 46 times in 175 games since the 2016-17 season.

Poll : 0 votes