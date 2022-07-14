Jose Mourinho set for transfer showdown with Manchester United over 28-year-old attacker: Reports

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could be set to battle his former employers for the signature of former Juventus star Paulo Dybala, as per FootMercato.

Dybala, 28, is a free agent and is being linked with a number of European teams as his contract with the Italian side has expired.

Despite interest from many different regions, the Argentinian forward could be set to remain in Italy if Jose Mourinho gets his way. The AS Roma manager is reportedly keen on Dybala and has made the former Juve star a top priority.

His Rome side are coming off the back of an impressive end to the 2021-22 campaign in which they won the UEFA Europa Conference League. Mourinho seemingly has big plans for Roma and a move for Dybala, who has had success in Serie A, could play a huge part in that.

However, he could be set to face off against his former employers Manchester United, who have also been touted with a move for Dybala. According to reports, the Red Devils view the Argentine as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, with question marks over the Portuguese star's future.

Dybala was a huge hit at Juventus, making 293 appearances and scoring 115 goals. The 28-year-old won five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias during his seven years in Turin but couldn't agree on a new deal with Juve.

Jose Mourinho targeted Paulo Dybala as Manchester United manager

Jose Mourinho is an admirer of Paulo Dybala.

Jose Mourinho had reportedly targeted Paulo Dybala back when he was Manchester United manager in 2017.

The Portuguese coach had seemingly earmarked the Argentine as a top target for his Red Devils side although a move never came to fruition.

The fee that was being touted in 2017 for Dybala's arrival at Old Trafford was £60 million. Luckily for Mourinho this time around, the former Juve forward will cost nothing as a free agent.

Paulo Dybala @PauDybala_JR E’ difficile trovare le parole giuste per salutarvi, ci sono di mezzo tanti anni e tante emozioni, tutte assieme...

Pensavo che saremmo stati insieme ancora più anni, ma il destino ci mette su strade diverse. E’ difficile trovare le parole giuste per salutarvi, ci sono di mezzo tanti anni e tante emozioni, tutte assieme...Pensavo che saremmo stati insieme ancora più anni, ma il destino ci mette su strade diverse. https://t.co/D3cfK2vZ2y

That bodes well for AS Roma in their pursuit of the Argentine star if they do square off against Manchester United given the latter's financial strengths.

Mourinho has already poached his former employers by signing their out-of-contract midfielder Nemanja Matic this summer. It remains to be seen where Dybala will be heading this summer but interest in the 28-year-old is clearly heating up.

