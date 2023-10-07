Jose Mourinho could be sacked by AS Roma this weekend - Reports

Legendary manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly facing the axe by AS Roma.

La Giallorossi will take on Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena in Serie A on Saturday, October 8. According to Corriere della Sport (via @Football__Tweet on X), the club will part ways with Mourinho if the team loses the match.

Roma have notably gotten off to a nightmare start in the Italian top flight this term. They currently sit 13th in the standings with just two wins from seven matches, already six behind fourth-placed Juventus.

It's worth noting, though, that they have several injury concerns. Defenders Chris Smalling, Diego Llorente and Marash Kumbulla are all dealing with fitness issues. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Renato Sanches and Tammy Abraham are out with injuries as well.

Jose Mourinho's side have only faced AC Milan among Serie A's heavyweights and are yet to take on Inter Milan, Juventus, Lazio or Napoli. While they have won both their UEFA Europa League matches this term, there are understandable concerns over their start to the campaign.

Many have also suggested that Mourinho's "third-season syndrome" maybe in force again.

The Portuguese tactician was previously sacked by Chelsea and Manchester United in his third term with those teams. He also had an unsuccessful third season with Real Madrid, winning only the Supercopa de Espana.

However, as was the case with those teams, his first two campaigns with Roma have been incredibly successful.

The two-time UEFA Champions League winner led them to their first-ever European title, the UEFA Europa Conference League, in the 2021-22 season. Jose Mourinho followed that up by guiding them to the UEFA Europa League final last season, where they lost to Sevilla on penalties.

In both campaigns, they finished sixth in Serie A and made the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia.

Roma sources deny claims that club could sack Jose Mourinho this weekend - Reports

Hours after Corriere della Sport's aforementioned report went live, reports emerged that Roma were in fact not planning to sack their manager.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, sources within the club have stated that rumors about Jose Mourinho facing the sack were fake. The report added that La Giallorossi have not spoken to any other candidates about the managerial job.

It's worth noting that Roma are notably on a two-match winning streak heading into their fixture against Cagliari and have kept clean sheets in both games. They defeated Frosinone 2-0 in the league last weekend and then beat Swiss Super League side Servette 4-0 in the Europa League in midweek.