Jose Mourinho wants Chelsea star and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate to join him at Fenerbache: Reports

Jose Mourinho has reportedly asked Fenerbahce to target Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca. The Portuguese tactician is set to take over at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium and he's already planning this summer's transfer business.

Sky Sport journalist Rudy Galetti reports that Mourinho will become the Turkish Super Lig's new manager. He's had an agreement since mid-May and recent talks with the Turkish giants saw him ask for new reinforcements.

Mourinho wants Lukaku, 31, to become one of his first signings at Fenerbahce. The Belgian frontman knows the Portuguese coach well from his time at Chelsea, Manchester United, and AS Roma.

The 114-cap Belgium international spent last season on loan at Roma with Mourinho in charge until January. He's flourished throughout his career under the incoming iconic tactician, posting 47 goals and 12 assists in 101 games.

Lukaku's future is uncertain as he's set to return to Stamford Bridge when his loan expires next month. He seemingly doesn't have a future in west London after falling out with the club.

Mourinho is also interested in signing Talisca, 30, who could part ways with Al-Nassr this summer. The Brazilian has impressed, linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Awwal Park. He bagged 25 goals and four assists in 25 games across competitions.

Talisca has two years left on his contract but Al-Alami were reportedly open to his departure last summer. He's been with the Saudi Pro League giants since July 2021 when he arrived from Chinese outfit Guangzhou FC for €8 million.

Jose Mourinho reportedly wanted to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea during his second spell

Jose Mourinho will be taking charge of the 10th different club of his managerial career should he become Fenerbahce's new manager. Chelsea are the only club he's spent two spells with. He made an emotional return to Stamford Bridge in July 2013.

The three-time Premier League title-winning coach often builds a strong rapport with his players. One of those was Cristiano Ronaldo for most of his time at Real Madrid and he reportedly wanted a reunion with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Daily Mail reported just before Jose Mourinho's second Chelsea appointment that he wanted Ronaldo to join him. Wayne Rooney and Edinson Cavani were other targets but he informed Blues officials that Los Blancos' all-time top scorer should be a priority.

Ronaldo, 39, never moved to west London but returned to the Premier League in 2021. He made a blockbuster return to Manchester United but Mourinho had left English football by then.