Jose Mourinho wants to make Arsenal star his first signing at Roma - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been linked with a move to Roma this summer, with Jose Mourinho reportedly keen to make the Swiss captain his first signing at the club.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma have already approached Arsenal over a move for the midfielder and negotiations are currently underway.

The Gunners would reportedly want €25 million for Xhaka, but the Giallorossi are trying to negotiate a deal worth closer to €20 million including add-ons.

Xhaka has been the subject of transfer rumors for the past couple of years, with the midfielder dividing opinions amongst the Arsenal fanbase.

Jose Mourinho, however, is a huge fan of Xhaka, even going as far as proclaiming:

"He is the most important man in the entire Arsenal midfield. He's a true leader."

Xhaka is also reportedly keen to work under Mourinho, despite many Bundesliga clubs reportedly being interested in a move for the midfielder this summer.

Granit Xhaka has chances to leave Arsenal this summer as Willian, Hector Bellerin and many other players.



AS Roma are interested in signing him and have opened talks with his agents, José Mourinho wants him - also Bundesliga clubs are in the race.

The 28-year old made 43 appearances for the Gunners this season and was an ever-present in Mikel Arteta's squad.

Xhaka was even deployed at left-back towards the end of the campaign, and did a commendable job in what was a rather poor season for the Gunners as a whole.

Arsenal have a huge summer ahead of them

Mikel Arteta is under a lot of pressure

Arsenal are looking ahead to a summer of upheaval with many departures expected at the club.

Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth reports:

"This promises to be another busy summer for Arsenal. We shouldn't expect big-money arrivals due to the financial hit the club took during the pandemic - as well as another season out of the Champions League.

"David Luiz will leave when his contract expires next month. There are also question marks on whether striker Eddie Nketiah will stay. Nketiah's contract is up in the summer of 2022 - as is Alexandre Lacazette's. As yet, there has been no news of talks over a new deal for either player. Willian is another player who may be allowed to leave, despite having two years remaining on his deal.

"As it stands, on-loan players Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos will return to Real Madrid. Arsenal are thought to be keen on signing Odegaard on a permanent transfer - though they could be priced out of a deal."

It remains to be seen what the Gunners will do in terms of signings, but Mikel Arteta has his work cut out for him to make the club challenge for silverware next season.

Willian, Xhaka, Bellerin, Luiz, Guendouzi all close to leaving/ already left. Lacazette, Nketiah, Torreira, AMN, Elneny, Kolasinac could also follow.



If we want a big summer and rebuild, there won't be a better time. Arsenal must invest big!