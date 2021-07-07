Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid star at AS Roma – Reports

Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid star Marcelo at AS Roma this summer. The new manager reportedly sees the Brazilian as the ideal short-term replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola.

AS Roma are looking to sign Marcelo this summer, according to AS. The report claims the Serie A side are looking to take advantage of the left-back situation at Real Madrid and snap him up.

José Mourinho, novo treinador da Roma, busca a contratação de Marcelo, com quem trabalhou no Real Madrid, segundo o jornalista Nicolò Schira. O português já entrou em contato com o brasileiro e iniciou as conversas. pic.twitter.com/sPfJYz4CTf — InfoFut (@infofut02) July 4, 2021

Marcelo has a year left on his Real Madrid deal and a new contract has not been offered. The Brazilian still has a lot left in him but with Ferland Mendy playing in the Madrid starting XI, the veteran star's chances are limited.

Jose Mourinho wants to lure him to AS Roma this summer with playing time on offer. Leonardo Spinazzola is out with a torn Achilles tendon and is expected to be on the sidelines for a long time.

Real Madrid's Marcelo on AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho

Marcelo was a huge fan of Jose Mourinho and was a regular in the Real Madrid XI during the Portuguese manager's stint at the club. He claimed the sacking was 'unfortunate' and hinted at his willingness to play under the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager once again.

He said:

"[His sacking] is a pity as he is a great coach and for him to be without a club is a pity. It's not for me to say if he should come to Real Madrid, but I really appreciate all he did for me at this club.

"How would I be worried about rumours or speculation about Real Madrid? It happens every day, it is just part of our reality. I feel the same as when I arrived here to work as a coach, and further back as a player. That is to give everything in my job every day, that is my way of viewing football."

Real Madrid have already let go of Sergio Ramos this summer after his contract expired.

