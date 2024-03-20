Joshua Kimmich's transfer fee emerges amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly set a transfer fee on Joshua Kimmich amid interest from some top clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Kimmich has been a key player for Bayern since arriving from VfB Stuttgart in 2015. He has made 378 appearances for them, scoring 41 goals and providing 102 assists. He has helped the Bavarians win eight Bundesliga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

However, Kimmich's contract with Bayern is set to expire in 2025. If he doesn't sign a new contract, he could leave as a free agent in 2025. Hence, to avoid such a situation, the Bavarians will be open to selling the German midfielder this summer, as per Florian Plettenberg. They've set a €60 million price tag on him for a potential transfer.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all interested in signing Kimmich. The German can play as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder or even a right-back, which has garnered great interest from these clubs.

Arsenal and Liverpool are competing at the top of the Premier League table this season and will look to improve their squad further next season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid could look to add more experience to their midfielder with the potential departure of Luka Modric.

Barcelona have also shown interest in signing Kimmich but their financial constraints might make a potential move difficult.

Arsenal and Liverpool continue to battle for Premier League title; Barcelona hoping to make ground on Real Madrid in La Liga

The Premier League title appears set to go down to the edge with just one point separating the top three sides with 10 games remaining. Arsenal currently lead the table, sitting above Liverpool just on goal difference. Manchester City trail the duo by just a point in third.

The Gunners led the table for 248 days last season but failed to get over the line, with City winning by five points. They will hope to avoid such a collapse this time around. The two sides will face off at the Etihad next on March 31.

Meanwhile, in La Liga, Barcelona had a poor start in their attempt to defend the league title. They won the title last season, finishing 10 points above Real Madrid, who now sit eight points above with nine games to go this time around.

The two arch-rivals are scheduled to face off at the Santiago Bernabeu in the El Clasico on April 21.