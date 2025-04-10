Joshua Zirkzee using his friendship to try and convince 24-year-old forward to join Manchester United: Reports

Joshua Zirkzee is trying to convince Dan Ndoye to join Manchester United this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness. The two played together for Bologna last season, helping the club finish fifth in the league, and share a close bond.

Zirkzee is reportedly trying to use his friendship to persuade the Swiss International to move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are expected to sign a new left-forward this summer, with Marcus Rashford likely to leave.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho is currently on loan at Chelsea and is no longer part of Manchester United's plan. The Red Devils have struggled in the final third this season, and changes are in order before the start of the new campaign.

Ndoye has been in fine form for the Serie A side this season, registering eight goals and five assists from 36 games across competitions. The 24-year-old has scored the most goals in Serie A since the start of February.

Ndoye is equally adept at operating on both flanks, making him a good fit in Ruben Amorim's tactics. Interestingly, the Swiss forward has a long standing relationship with Manchester United part owner Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

Ndole rose through the ranks at FC Lausanne when INEOS took over the Swiss club in 2017. After INEOS bought Nice, they signed Ndoye in their first January transfer window for the Ligue 1 club.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Premier League striker?

Liam Delap

Manchester United have set their sights on Liam Delap, according to The Guardian. The English striker's release clause will reportedly drop to £30 million if Ipswich Town are relegated from the Premier League this season.

The Suffolk club are currently 18th in the league table after 31 games, seven points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers on 17th. With seven games left in the season, it looks like Ipswich's time in the top tier of English football could be over soon.

Delap, however, has been a rare shining light for the Tractor Boys this season, registering 12 goals from 33 games across competitions. Manchester United are pleased with his efforts and see him as a cost-effective option to bolster their attack.

Ruben Amorim's team have managed just 37 goals in 31 games in the league this season, with only Everton (33) scoring fewer than them among the top 15. The Red Devils have identified Delap as an option to solve their goalscoring woes, although Chelsea are in the race as well.

