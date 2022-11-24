Journalist confirms striker who has scored at 2022 FIFA World Cup will join Manchester United in January

Netherlands international Cody Gakpo will join Premier League club Manchester United after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to journalist Pedro Almeida.

Manchester United announced on Tuesday (November 22) that they have parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual consent. The decision has come on the back of the forward's controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

There has since been a lot of talk about where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be headed. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been tipped to sign a striker in the January transfer window to replace him.

PSV Eindhoven forward Gakpo is a player who has been mooted as a replacement for Ronaldo. He was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer and is still said to be a player of interest for Erik ten Hag.

Almeida has now confirmed that Gakpo will finally secure a move to Manchester United in January. The Portuguese journalist is confident that Ten Hag will get his man. He wrote on Twitter:

"Cody Gakpo will be Manchester United player in January."

The Premier League giants were notably interested in signing Gakpo in the summer transfer window. However, they eventually decided to spend their budget on signing Antony from Ajax.

PSV director Marcel Brands recently confirmed that there was a meeting with the Red Devils over Gakpo's transfer. While the Dutch club wanted a €50 million deal, Ten Hag's side did not table an official bid.

It appears Manchester United are prepared to rekindle their interest in the 23-year-old, with Ronaldo now out of the club. It remains to be seen how much money it will cost them to acquire his services.

Manchester United target Gakpo is at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Gakpo has been in red-hot form for Dutch Eredivisie club PSV this season. He has found the back of the net 13 times and provided 17 assists for his teammates in 24 appearances for the team.

His performances for PSV saw him earn a call-up to the Netherlands' 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. He even impressed in Holland's tournament opener against Senegal on Monday (November 21).

The forward scored in the Netherlands' 2-0 victory over the African nation that evening. He will be looking to help the team to glory when the FIFA World Cup comes to an end on December 18.

Louis van Gaal's men will face Ecuador in their second group-stage match of the competition on Friday (November 24). They will also go up against Qatar in the group.

