Journalist reveals Chelsea’s asking price for Kai Havertz amid interest from Real Madrid

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has named Chelsea star Kai Havertz's asking price amidst the imminent Real Madrid move.

Club legend and veteran striker Karim Benzema will leave the club at the end of the season. Hence, Los Blancos are keen on reinforcing the attack. Havertz is one of the main options on the Spanish club's radar.

Plettenberg has now reported that a deal for the German would cost the Madrid club around €50 million to €60 million plus add-ons. Real Madrid have made initial contacts with Havertz but there is nothing advanced yet.

The forward joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for €85 million in 2020. He has since been an important player for the club, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists in 139 matches. He also scored the winner in their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in 2021.

Havertz had an underwhelming campaign this season, scoring nine and setting up one in 47 games across competitions. Los Blancos, though, are keen admirers of the player. Hence, a move to Santiago Bernabeu could be on the cards for the 23-year-old.

Karim Benzema brings the curtains down on a remarkable Real Madrid career

Karim Benzema joined Los Blancos from Olympique Lyon in 2009 and has since been a mainstay in the club's attack. He has won a total of 25 trophies with the Spanish giants, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

The Frenchman is also the second-highest goalscorer in Real Madrid's history with 354 goals. However, he is now set to leave the club on a free transfer.

The club released an emotional message to pay tribute to the forward's career, writing (via Managing Madrid):

"Real Madrid Football Club and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to bring his brilliant and unforgettable time as a player at our club to a close."

It further highlighted Benzema's awards and trophies with the club:

"Karim Benzema is the current UEFA Ballon d’Or and UEFA Player of the Year, as well as being included in the FIFA FIFPRO XI and winning the Pichichi Trophy 2022."

It further read:

"Awards received after one of the most extraordinary seasons in our history, especially in the Champions League, in which our captain played some memorable matches that contributed to Real Madrid winning their 14th European Cup in Paris, being the top scorer of the competition with 15 goals."

With Benzema leaving, the Madrid giants have set their sights on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as a potential replacement. Havertz is another player they are looking to bring in to reinforce the squad.

