Journalist shuts down pre-contract agreement claims between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid amid recent reports

Sky Sports reporter Vinny O'Connor has rubbished reports of a pre-agreement between Real Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English right-back is in the final six months of his contract with Liverpool and is yet to sign an extension.

Los Blancos are apparently planning a Bosman move for the 26-year-old at the end of this season. It has previously been suggested that Liverpool have already rejected a €20m offer from the LaLiga giants to sign the player this month.

MARCA recently reported that Real Madrid have received Alexander-Arnold's approval for a summer move. El Chiringuito have also confirmed talks of a pre-agreement in place for a move in the summer.

However, writing on Sky Sports' Transfer Center, O'Connor has refuted those claims.

“Sky Sports News understands Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has not verbally agreed a pre-contract to join Real Madrid at the end of the season. Reports in Spain that there is an agreement are understood to be wide of the mark,” wrote O'Connor.

Los Blancos' 5-2 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final has further highlighted the urgent need for reinforcements in January. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is without Dani Carvajal, who is out for the season with an ACL injury and Lucas Vazquez has failed to impress so far.

Alexander-Arnold has reportedly been identified as the ideal replacement for Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Liverpool haven't given up on extending his stay at Anfield yet.

When are Real Madrid back in action?

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid will be hoping to get over their disappointing defeat against Barcelona by picking up a win against Celta Vigo. Carlo Ancelotti's team faces the Galician club on Thursday, January 16, in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Los Blancos have seen their bandwagon come to a stuttering stop after their second defeat to the Catalans this season. Barcelona also got the better of their bitter rivals in their backyard in October last year, picking up a 4-0 league win.

Real Madrid may have failed to defend their Supercopa de Espana title but they have already picked up two silverware this season. Ancelotti's men won the UEFA Super Cup in August last year while they also got their hands on the FIFA Intercontinental Cup last month.

Los Blancos will be determined to go all the way in the Copa del Rey, a trophy which eluded them last season. The reigning champions are currently second in the league table after 19 games, a point behind Atletico Madrid.

