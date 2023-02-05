Jude Bellingham priority, Fran Garcia to return: Real Madrid reportedly draw up plan for summer transfer window

Real Madrid have reportedly made Jude Bellingham their top transfer target for the summer transfer window. Carlo Ancelotti's side are focusing on the English teenager's acquisition with a right-back signing ruled out.

Spanish outlet MARCA has listed Los Blancos' summer transfer plans. They claim that no right-back will be arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu. This is despite first-choice Dani Carvajal incurring injuries this season. Alvaro Odriozola is their other option but he has failed to impress under Ancelotti.

Real Madrid are hellbent on securing the signing of Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. He is the Galacticos' priority signing and has enjoyed a phenomenal season at Signal Iduna Park. He has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 25 games across competitions.

Despite his 6-foot-1 frame, he boasts agility and pace. The midfielder has been a dominant presence in the heart of the Dortmund midfield. He also impressed with England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring one goal and providing an assist in five appearances. Madrid will have competition for his signature, with Liverpool and Manchester City also showing interest. A fee of €150 million is being touted for BvB to part with their English teenager.

Meanwhile, Fran Garcia is set to return to the club in the summer after Los Blancos sealed a €5 million deal for their former left-back with Rayo Vallecano. The Spaniard has impressed at Estadio de Vallecas, providing two assists in 21 matches. He left Madrid in 2021 for €2 million after making just one appearance for the senior team, providing one assist.

The Galacticos are also considering attacking signings in the summer. Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has shown interest in joining Ancelotti's side, per AS. The Old Lady have been hit by a 15-point deduction amid their financial struggles. The Serbian forward could depart and become the potential replacement for Karim Benzema, who is in the latter stages of his career. Vlahovic has bagged seven goals in 17 games.

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois suffers in warmup ahead of Mallorca game

Real Madrid hit by Courtois injury.

Courtois was forced out of Real Madrid's clash with Mallorca on Sunday (February 5) after suffering a knock in the warm-up. The Belgian goalkeeper was set to start the game at the Iberostar Stadium.

The veteran shot-stopper will undergo tests tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury. They will decide as to whether he can travel with the squad for the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.

Thibaut Courtois injured in warm-up

Down 1-0 after 13 mins



Tough start for Madrid at Mallorca Thibaut Courtois injured in warm-upDown 1-0 after 13 minsTough start for Madrid at Mallorca ▪️ Thibaut Courtois injured in warm-up▪️ Down 1-0 after 13 minsTough start for Madrid at Mallorca 😬 https://t.co/YRCll8upKm

Andriy Lunin has come in as his replacement, but Ancelotti's side are 1-0 down at halftime. Nacho Fernandez's 13th-minute own goal gave Mallorca the lead. Madrid are desperate for a win as they chase league leaders Barcelona. They trail their El Clasico rivals by five points.

