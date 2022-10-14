Borussia Dortmund set price-tag for Jude Bellingham as Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid express interest: Reports

Borussia Dortmund have placed an €150 million price-tag on Jude Bellingham, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid all interested in the midfielder.

That is according to journalist Nicolo Schira who tweeted:

"Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, and Real Madrid are working to sign Jude Bellingham for the next season. BVB ask €150M. The race is on."

Bellingham has quickly become one of Europe's most sought-after teenagers for his eye-catching displays at Signal Iduna Park.

He has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and contributing two assists.

The English midfielder has even captained Dortmund at just the age of 19 and clearly the Bundesliga side are eager not to part with the player.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC At 19 years old:



Scholes just turned professional.

Lampard was becoming a regular for West Ham.

Gerrard was playing for Liverpool but later recalled he was out of his depth.



Bellingham is captaining one of the biggest teams in Europe and putting in MOTM performances in the UCL. At 19 years old:Scholes just turned professional.Lampard was becoming a regular for West Ham.Gerrard was playing for Liverpool but later recalled he was out of his depth.Bellingham is captaining one of the biggest teams in Europe and putting in MOTM performances in the UCL. https://t.co/69ZNhpkZ8Y

However, interest in Bellingham is intensifying and the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, City and Real Madrid are all in the race.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a midfielder with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante's contracts set to expire next summer.

Alongside this, loan signing Denis Zakaria has failed to make an appearance since joining from Juventus. Graham Potter's side may reportedly cut his loan deal short.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Bellingham with Jurgen Klopp an admirer of the midfielder.

According to the Sun, Klopp views the Dortmund teenager as a talent who can become one of the best midfielders in the world.

Jordan Henderson and James Milner are now in their thirties and a replacement seems necessary.

City are also potential suitors with Pep Guardiola's side boasting Bellingham's former teammate Erling Haaland.

The Norweigan held a good relationship with the teenager at Signal Iduna Park.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom



"I can’t get anything over that geezer at the minute!" Jude Bellingham's reaction that a record was broke before him by former Dortmund teammate Haaland…"I can’t get anything over that geezer at the minute!" Jude Bellingham's reaction that a record was broke before him by former Dortmund teammate Haaland… "I can’t get anything over that geezer at the minute!" 😂 https://t.co/YJ2q4XJHiy

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on Bellingham and are looking to use the same strategy that saw them beat off competition from Klopp's side for Aurelien Tchouameni this past summer.

The Bellingham race is on for Chelsea, Liverpool, City and Real Madrid

Bellingham has proved his worth

A summer transfer saga can be expected to ensue over Bellingham with top European sides taking notice of his meteoric rise.

The teenager was playing in the EFL Championship with Birmingham City just two years ago before heading to Dortmund for £22.5 million.

Yet, he now appears to be on the brink of becoming the most expensive teenager in history and with good reason.

Bellingham has shown maturity beyond his years with outstanding performances for both Dortmund and the England national team.

He has earned 17 international caps for the Three Lions and is expected to be part of Gareth Southgate's squad to head to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

The midfielder has three years left on his current contract with BvB but he seems to be heading towards one of Europe's elite.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes