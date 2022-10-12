Chelsea looking to offload summer arrival just 6 weeks after signing him: Reports

Chelsea are ready to terminate the contract of midfielder Denis Zakaria just six weeks after signing him on loan from Juventus, as per 90min.

Zakaria joined the Blues on transfer deadline day this past summer on a season-long loan with the option to buy for €30 million.

Signed while Thomas Tuchel was in the Stamford Bridge dugout, the Swiss midfielder was expected to rival the likes of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante in the side.

However, Zakaria has been afforded no game time whatsoever since joining the club, and Chelsea are already preparing to end his loan spell.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder does not feature in new manager Graham Potter's plans.

Should Zakaria return to Juve in January, he would be permitted to join another club on loan.

However, FIFA regulations state that players can only player for two sides in the same season.

This means if he does feature for Chelsea then he a return to Turin would not allow him to join another side on loan.

Zakaria made two appearances for the Old Lady at the start of the campaign and failed to adapt to life at the Allianz Stadium.

He arrived at Juve from Monchengladbach in January for €5 million and only made 15 appearances for Massimilliano Allegri's side.

Zakaria's signing a case of the same old story for Chelsea

Zakaria's signing holds similarities to that of Saul

Chelsea have long required a replacement for the likes of Jorginho and Kante, given that the duo are now in their thirties.

Both players' contracts expire next summer and there have been no talks over a new deal for the pair.

Hence, the signing of Zakaria was seen as a potential replacement for the midfielders yet it hinted of a lack of long-term planning.

The Blues reportedly eyed moves for other defensive midfielders, including Ajax's Edson Alvarez and PSV Eindhoven's Ibrahim Sangare before Zakaria arrived.

They settled on the Swiss midfielder and it always felt like a similar signing to that of Saul Niguez in the 2021 transfer window.

The Spaniard arrived from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan but failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

"He can play at even wing-back because he is fast enough and has the volume so I think giving the risks that you mentioned with Saul, he has a bit more positions to play in and a bit more of a physical profile hopefully."



[via @MailSport]

He made just 23 appearances in all competitions throughout the course of last season before heading back to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Perhaps under Chelsea's new regime, a top midfield signing will be prioritized in the upcoming transfer window's with the past two proving to have been failures.

