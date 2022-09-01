Chelsea contact club over potential move to sign 24-year-old midfielder with €45 million price-tag: Reports

Chelsea have contacted PSV Eindhoven over the signing of midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, as per Dutch journalist Rik Elrink.

The Ivorian is expected to cost around €45 million having agreed to a contract extension at the Philips Arena in early August.

PSV are weighing up whether to sell either Sangare or Cody Gakpo, with both players highly sought-after.

Sangare is impressing in defensive midfield and he made 49 appearances last season, scoring four goals and contributing as many assists.

He ranked first in the league for tackles won, first for duels won, second for ball recoveries, and third for interceptions.

Chelsea are eager to find a solution to their midfield issue at present, having been dominated in the middle of the park by the likes of Southampton and Leeds United.

The Blues have reportedly made an offer to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

They are now seemingly showing an interest in Sangare ahead of deadline day on September 1.

The Ivorian has also garnered interest from Manchester United in the past, although Erik ten Hag's side have since signed Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

Sangare particularly impressed in the KNVB Cup last season, of which PSV ended up winning.

He joined Boeren from Ligue 1 side Toulouse for £6.3 million back in 2020 and has been a mainstay in the Philips Arena outfit's side since.

The midfielder dreams of a Premier League move, saying back in May (via SportsMole):

"Playing in the Premier League is not only a dream of mine, but a dream of every footballer. That is the biggest and most important league in the world."

Chelsea need a defensive midfielder such as Sangare

Sangare is a signing that the Blues should make

Chelsea have started their season in disappointing fashion and much of that is down to the poor performances of their midfielders.

Jorginho has looked helpless at times, Conor Gallagher has been rash which ended up with the English midfielder picking up a red card against Leicester City.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a ticking time bomb whose injury issues make him an unreliable option.

N'Golo Kante is currently sidelined and Mateo Kovacic is returning from injury.

With all of Thomas Tuchel's side's signings so far this summer, the need for a defensive midfielder has not been dealt with.

The Blues are leaving it late but if they can sign a midfielder of Sangare's ilk, it will bode well for the rest of the season.

Otherwise, they leave themselves vulnerable in the middle of the park.

