Chelsea make €50 million offer to sign 24-year-old Ajax star: Reports

Chelsea have offered Ajax €50 million to sign midfielder Edson Alvarez, as per Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

The Blues are in need of a defensive midfielder with N'Golo Kante having incurred a muscular problem that is set to keep him sidelined for four weeks.

Chelsea have made a disappointing start to the season and were overrun in midfield by Southampton in a 2-1 defeat to the Saints on August 30.

A €50 million offer has reportedly been made for Alvarez and the player wants to head to the Premier League.

Ajax may be reluctant to sell given the amount of talent they have lost this summer.

The Eredivsie champions sold top scorer Sebastian Haller to Borussia Dortmund, defender Lisandro Martinez and winger Antony to Manchester United.

With just hours left in the summer transfer window, the Amsterdam side will have a hard time replacing the defensive midfielder.

The Mexican arrived at the Johan Cruyff Arena from Club America in 2019 and has gone on to make 107 appearances for the Dutch giants.

Alvarez has won two Eredivisie titles and the KNVB Cup during his time at Ajax. He has three years left on his contract.

Chelsea manager Tuchel spoke about his side needing more signing prior to the 2-1 loss to Southampton, saying (via The42):

"Right now I think we could need some more players in some positions, but it’s very close to the end of the transfer window and when September 1 comes, I will be a happy coach no matter what happens."

Chelsea need midfield reinforcements

Jorginho was unconvincing against Southampton

Chelsea's defeat to the Saints shone a glaring light on Tuchel's problems in midfield with the performances of Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek scrutinized.

Conor Gallagher has been given opportunities in the two games prior to the defeat at St Mary's Stadium.

He has disappointed too and was sent off in the side's 2-1 win over Leicester City on August 27.

The Blues have made six additions thus far and yet, they are still crying out for a new defensive midfielder.

Kante's injury issues continue to plague the side and Tuchel is well aware of the problem, saying:

“Yes. You have to consider everything that is on the table. And on the table is his potential, on the table is his influence, and his quality. But on the table of course is his age, his salary and his injury rate, of course. From there you build a whole picture and try to find a solution.”

