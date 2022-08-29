PSG monitoring contract situation of Chelsea superstar: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are monitoring Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's situation, with the Frenchman having just a year left on his contract, as per Daily Mail.

Kante has encountered a difficult start to the new season having incurred a hamstring problem which is likely to see him miss four weeks of action.

The Frenchman made 42 appearances last season and is hugely important to Thomas Tuchel's side.

However, Tuchel is becoming wary of Kante's consistent injury issues and has admitted it may impact any potential talks over a new deal for the midfielder:

“Yes. You have to consider everything that is on the table. And on the table is his potential, on the table is his influence, and his quality. But on the table of course is his age, his salary and his injury rate, of course. From there you build a whole picture and try to find a solution.”

The Times (via Daily Mail) reports that PSG are keeping tabs on the French midfielder as they are long-term admirers of the Blues player.

Kante is free to talk to other clubs in January if no contract renewal is found with Chelsea. PSG may therefore be set to make their move.

The Frenchman has made 262 appearances for the Stamford Bridge side since arriving from Leicester City in 2016 for £30 million.

He has won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup during his time in west London.

Tuchel's comments on the impact Kante has on Chelsea's team shows why PSG are interested

Kante's absence hugely affects the Blues

It cannot be understated the huge impact Kante has on the Chelsea side as he is the anchor between defense and attack.

Tuchel has touched on the influence he has on the team, saying (per the aforementioned source):

"He makes players simply better around him. He gives something very unique, and don't forget he also instils confidence that you cannot measure. That's why he is a key player but for the key players, it is super important to be on the pitch and to have an impact."

Kante has remained tight lipped on his future when queried about a potential departure from Stamford Bridge in the past.

He is quoted as saying by Sky Sports:

"The only thing is sure that I have one more year and the only thing is to finish this season. I’ll think about it in the right time."

