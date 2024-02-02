Jude Bellingham reported to LaLiga after Real Madrid star was caught on camera using a slur against Mason Greenwood - Reports

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has been reported to LaLiga officials after calling Mason Greenwood a 'rapist', according to Spanish outlet Cadena SER (via Metro).

Los Blancos defeated Getafe 2-0 thanks to goals from Joselu (14' and 56') when the two sides met for a league clash on Thursday (February 1). Bellingham faced the Manchester United loanee for the first time in the Spanish top flight since the latter's arrival at Getafe last summer.

The aforementioned report states that the former Borussia Dortmund man could face a suspension if found guilty. However, it remains uncertain if officials will take action, given audio has failed to pick up the slur.

On the football pitch, Bellingham has been on fire since his reported €103 million move from Germany last summer. He's scored 18 goals and provided eight assists from 27 matches across competitions.

Greenwood had charges of rape and assault dropped against him in February 2023, following which Manchester United decided against his reintegration.

Since moving to Spain, the 22-year-old attacker has performed well, bagging six goals and four assists in 21 matches across competitions. As per this report, it is believed that the Red Devils are willing to sell the player after his loan is completed in the summer to raise funds.

Barcelona interested in signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United - Reports

Mason Greenwood

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood in the summer transfer window, as per The Sun.

A move to Camp Nou would be tempting, given Getafe are currently 10th in LaLiga. However, the Catalan side aren't enjoying the best of times, sitting fourth and 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

A source has reportedly told The Sun (via SPORTbible):

"Barcelona want to sign Greenwood, and he wants to move there. The next step is for the clubs to come to an agreement."

“Manchester United want to sell the player and the manager has accepted Greenwood won’t be returning. The view is that it is best for all parties to have a clean break. As talented as Greenwood is, a return to the club when they are at the start of a new chapter, with new owners, is regarded as a backward step."

Moreover, there remains uncertainty over Barcelona's next manager, after Xavi announced he would be stepping down come the end of the season. Regardless, La Blaugrana will be expected to challenge for major honors in the coming years.