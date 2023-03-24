Jude Bellingham's list of conditions to sign for Real Madrid revealed - Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly have to fulfill three conditions to complete the signing of Jude Bellingham in the summer.

According to Catalonian outlet El Nacional, Bellingham, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City, has laid out three key conditions. The first condition is regarding the transfer fee.

The England international does not want to force his way out of Borussia Dortmund, as he has the utmost respect for the German club. He reportedly wants Los Blancos to negotiate with Dortmund and pay the sum they are demanding. It has been claimed that Dortmund want a staggering €150 million for their star midfielder.

Bellingham also wants to be one of the best-paid players at Real Madrid. It has been claimed that Bellingham wants to earn over €10,000,000 net per season — a figure comparable to the offers he has received from Premier League clubs.

Lastly, he wishes to be an undisputed starter at Madrid. And to ensure that, he expects Los Merengues to let Luka Modric go at the end of the season. Modric, 37, occupies Bellingham’s preferred position and could threaten his continued presence in the starting XI.

According to the aforementioned source, president Florentino Perez is contemplating the idea of not extending Modric’s contract and letting him leave as a free agent in June. Removing Modric from the squad could take Madrid closer to the Dortmund midfielder.

Modric, who has won it all with Real Madrid since 2012, has spent a lot of time on the bench since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Modric has been dropped from the starting XI six times in the past 11 La Liga matches.

Overall, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has played 473 games for the Whites in all competitions, scoring 37 times and winning five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles.

Mesut Ozil opens up about his friendship with Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos

Mesut Ozil announced his retirement on Wednesday (22 March), putting an end to an illustrious career. During his senior career, he played for Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce and Basaksehir, making a total of 604 appearances. He also won the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014.

Ozil spent only three seasons at Real Madrid, and in that relatively short stint, he created a special bond with club legend Sergio Ramos. Looking back on his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ozil revealed how much Ramos helped him acclimatize and the bond the two shared.

Speaking to MARCA, Ozil said:

“Sergio Ramos is the best defender I’ve ever played with. And the one with the most character. At that time he was still very young, but he already had a very strong mentality. It was amazing.

“At that time he was one of my best friends. We had a lot of fun together and spent a lot of time together outside of training. It was key for me to quickly adapt to Real Madrid, he helped me a lot. Even more than 10 years later we are still in touch: we send each other a message from time to time and, of course, I always follow his career.”

Ozil, who played for the All-Whites between 2010 and 2013, featured in 126 matches alongside Ramos, combining for seven goals.

After Ozil’s retirement, Sergio Ramos posted a heartwarming message on Instagram, wishing him the best for the next chapter of his life.

