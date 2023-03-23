Jurgen Klopp asks Liverpool board to do whatever is necessary to sign €80 million-rated defender: Reports

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly told Liverpool to sign Josko Gvardiol in the summer. He wants the 21-year-old defender at Anfield next season to bolster his defense and has made him the #1 target.

As per a report in El Nacional, Gvardiol has jumped ahead in Liverpool's transfer list. The RB Leipzig star has been valued at €80 million and is ready to leave the German club in the summer.

Klopp wants to rebuild his squad and was targeting the midfield. However, he also wants the defense to have fresh faces, as the Reds have leaked too many goals this season.

Gvardiol has already admitted that Liverpool is his dream club and has supported them since childhood. The RB Leipzig star told RTLDanas:

"My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad. We covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart."

Chelsea made moves to sign Liverpool target

Chelsea were keen on signing Josko Gvardiol last summer and made moves to sign the defender from RB Leipzig. However, the German side were reluctant to sell the Croatian as they wanted him in their squad.

Speaking about his plans for the future, Gvardiol told RTLDanas:

"I'm not in a hurry. I'm at Leipzig, and we still have six months to finish the season and to win something. And then we will look further to the future. Last summer a transfer was close and they simply kept me. I hope to spend these six months with them [Leipzig]."

The defender confirmed there was interest from Chelsea and was waiting for them to make a move in the summer. He said:

"Chelsea did not give up, but it was agreed that we would go for the winter. Winter has come, so we need to see what and how to proceed, but it's okay, there's still plenty of time, so we'll see. Nobody presented anything to me. But I'm not in a hurry, we have time, let them arrange the plan, and we'll see."

However, Chelsea signed Benoit Badiashile from Monaco but are said to be still interested in the Reds' target.

