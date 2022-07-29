Jurgen Klopp keen on signing 24-year-old Real Madrid star at Liverpool: Reports

Spanish newspaper Nacional, as cited by the Liverpool Echo reports that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

Reports claim that Klopp is "waiting to bring" the Uruguayan midfielder to Anfield and is "obsessed" with the player.

Valverde, 24, impressed for Carlo Ancelotti's side last season, becoming a key part of the La Liga side's midfield.

He made 46 appearances last season and started in Los Blancos' 1-0 UEFA Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

Klopp seems to have liked what he's seen from the midfielder, whose versatilty may be a huge asset.

Valverde is now expected to face competition from Aurelien Tchouameni this coming season.

Tchouameni, 22, has arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from AS Monaco in a €100 million deal and has signed a six-year contract.

The French midfielder had been a target for the Reds before opting to join Real Madrid in the early summer.

His arrival at the Bernabeu has raised question marks over Valverde's spot in the starting XI.

However, the likes of Luka Modric, 36 and Toni Kroos, 33, are coming into the latter stages of their careers.

This may pave the way for both midfielders to be starters in the near future under Ancelotti.

Valverde has five years left on his current deal with the La Liga champions.

Liverpool and Real Madrid may be set to slug it out for Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is a wanted man

The Reds may hold an interest in Valverde but it is unlikely that a move will come to fruition any time soon.

Ancelotti did play the Uruguayan in his less preferred position of right-wing on occasion last season.

But the 24-year-old seems happy with life at Madrid and his development at the Benabeu has been admirable.

It is thought that Klopp desires a move for Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

Interestingly, Liverpool are likely to expect competition from Real Madrid, with reports suggesting Bellingham, 19, will be their No.1 target next summer.

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude Good week of work in Switzerland.🥵Excited for the season opener next week. Good week of work in Switzerland.🥵Excited for the season opener next week.😆 https://t.co/yEHwOgy6mJ

The English teenager is fast becoming one of Europe's most sought-after talents with his performances for both club and country.

The former Birmingham City midfielder made 44 appearances for BvB last season, scoring six goals whilst creating 14 assists.

Klopp played down talk of his side making a move for the English star this summer whilst evidently heaping praise on the player.

He told reporters (via This Is Anfield):

“He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player. Well, that’s the only problem with that player!”

