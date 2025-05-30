Jurgen Klopp's former Liverpool assistant set to join Pep Guardiola's coaching team at Manchester City: Reports

Former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders is set to join Manchester City as an assistant to Pep Guardiola this summer, as per reports. The Cityzens are set to carry out a major backroom shake-up ahead of the commencement of the 2025-26 season.

According to Times Sport, Lijnders will become Guardiola's assistant this summer, having been out of a job since a disappointing stint with RB Salzburg earlier in the 2024-25 season. The Dutch tactician is one of two names set to join the first-team backroom staff at the Etihad after a disappointing campaign.

Pep Lijnders left Liverpool with Jürgen Klopp after the 2023-24 season, taking up the manager's position at Salzburg. He was in charge for only 28 games before the club decided to dismiss him for disappointing results in December, and has been a free agent since. He interviewed for the Norwich City manager's job but is now set to team up with Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola's backroom is set for changes after the duo of Juanma Lillo and Inigo Dominguez left Manchester City following the expiry of their respective contracts. Another assistant, Carlos Vicens, has left the Cityzens to take on the head coach role at Portuguese outfit Braga.

Manchester City U-18s assistant coach Kolo Toure is also under consideration to join Guardiola's staff this summer. The Spanish tactician endured a trophyless campaign this season, losing the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace.

Pep Lijnders will hope to emulate Enzo Maresca, who worked as an assistant to Guardiola at Manchester City after a brief stint as head coach elsewhere. He then got an opportunity to lead his own Leicester City team and is now in charge of Chelsea.

Liverpool announce signing of former Manchester City star

Liverpool have announced the arrival of former Manchester City man Jeremie Frimpong as their first addition this summer. The Netherlands international joins from Bayer Leverkusen after the Reds decided to trigger his release clause.

Frimpong was in the City academy as a youngster before moving to Celtic in search of first-team minutes. His career trajectory took him to Germany next with Bayer Leverkusen, where he played a key role in their league and cup double in the 2023-24 season.

Liverpool have signed Frimpong as a direct replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has signed with Real Madrid. The 24-year-old cost the Reds £29.5 million and will compete with Conor Bradley for a starting berth at right-back.

