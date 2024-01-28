Jurgen Klopp’s last months as Liverpool manager to feature in TV documentary, behind-the-scenes access could include hunt for successor - Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's last few months in charge will reportedly feature as part of a documentary as the club hunt for the German's successor.

A source told the Mirror:

"Jurgen has vetoed fly on the wall type documentaries in the past, but he was ok with this."

The Reds' coach announced on Friday (January 26) that he would be stepping down from his position come the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Klopp said (via the club's official website):

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it."

He added:

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take."

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy."

Klopp arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2015 and has since guided Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2019 and the league title the following year.

Pep Guardiola reacts to Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said he will sleep better once Jurgen Klopp departs Liverpool. Over the years, both coaches have competed fiercely for the Premier League trophy.

The Cityzens famously edged the Reds to the league title in the 2021/22 season, beating the latter by a point. When asked about Klopp's departure, Guardiola said (via Sky Sports):

"I will sleep better. The games against Liverpool have almost been a nightmare. Of course he (Jurgen Klopp) will be missed. I was shocked like everyone. I felt listening to the news that a part of Man City will lose something."

Guardiola has faced Klopp on 29 occasions throughout his managerial career, winning 11 of those clashes and losing 12. The pair are set to compete for the Premier League one last time, with Manchester City only five points behind the Reds with a game in hand.