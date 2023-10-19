Jurgen Klopp sends scouts to watch Liverpool target who is seen as Mohamed Salah replacement – Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly sent scouts to keep close tabs on Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, who has been earmarked as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement.

The Reds, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season, were involved in a much-talked-about transfer saga earlier this summer. They rejected a £150 million offer for Salah from Saudi Pro League (SPL) outfit Al-Ittihad in the final days of the summer transfer window.

However, Salah is still believed to be on the top of Al-Ittihad's transfer shortlist. He could opt to go to Saudi in light of their league's growing popularity and a reported contract worth over £190 million-a-season.

Now, according to the Mirror, Klopp has started his preparations for life after Salah. He sent his top scouts to keep tabs on Osimhen during Nigeria's friendly contests against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.

However, Liverpool are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of the 24-year-old. They could face fierce competition from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, who are both in need of a striker, in the near future.

Osimhen, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2025, is said to be likely to force a move away from Napoli in the winter window. His relationship with those running the show at his club have deteriorated due to a series of derogatory social media videos aimed at him.

Should Osimhen secure a permanent move to the Reds next year, he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them. His 37 goals in 49 games since the start of last season has turned heads across Europe.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah told that he will be cordially welcomed in Saudi Pro League

Earlier this month, Saudi Pro League executive Michael Emenalo asserted that the idea of having Liverpool star Mohamed Salah play in the Gulf state is an attractive one. He told German news outlet TZ:

"Mo is welcome at any time. But no one is pressured or forced to come. If anyone would like to come and there is an opportunity to work with the releasing club in a respectful manner, we would be very happy to have them. But yes, Mo is my personal favorite."

Earlier this September, The Sun reported that Al-Ittihad are aiming to re-ignite their pursuit of the Liverpool star with a potential £215 million winter bid. Should such a significant bid be lodged, Jurgen Klopp's side could have a tough decision to make in the midst of the season.

Since joining Liverpool from AS Roma for around £36 million in 2017, the 31-year-old Egyptian has helped his team lift seven trophies. He has scored 192 goals and contributed 83 assists in 315 appearances across all competitions for the 19-time English champions so far.