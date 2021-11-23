Jurgen Klopp to shut down potential January departure of Liverpool star: Reports

Jurgen Klopp will shut down a potential move for Liverpool star Divock Origi in the winter transfer window, according to the Northern Echo. The Belgian has been the subject of transfer interest from Newcastle United but the Reds have no intention of selling him in January.

Having been acquired by Saudi-led consortium Public Investment Fund, Newcastle intend to make significant additions to their squad in January. With the Magpies expected to splurge some cash in the winter, head coach Eddie Howe has set his eyes on signing players with significant Premier League experience.

Newcastle have reportedly identified centre-forward as an area they will look to strengthen in January, with a host of players already linked with the club. Liverpool star Origi is one player who has been associated with a move to St. James' Park.

Newcastle are considering Divock Origi as a potential option in January, with Eddie Howe keen to recruit tried and tested Premier League players in their fight to avoid relegation.

Origi has found playing time hard to come by at Liverpool this season, having played only 93 minutes of Premier League and Champions League football for Klopp's side. The Belgian is also in the final eight months of his contract with the Reds.

With Origi facing an uncertain future at Anfield and Newcastle interested in his services, there have been suggestions that he could be on his way out of the club in January. However, Liverpool manager Klopp will shut down a potential move for the forward, according to reports.

The former Lille star currently finds himself behind the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in the pecking order. However, the situation could change when Salah and Mane leave for the Africa Cup of Nations at the turn of the year.

While Origi is viewed as a squad player at Liverpool, he could have an important role to play in January. Klopp is keen to ensure that the 26-year-old is around to fill the void left by Salah and Mane when they leave for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp upsets fans with comment on AFCON

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be concerned about team selection when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leave for the Africa Cup of Nations at the turn of the year. The tournament is a major inconvenience for the German as he aims to lead the Reds to glory this season.

Klopp did not hide his frustration with the Africa Cup of Nations during a recent press conference. The former Borussia Dortmund boss labelled the competition a 'little tournament', upsetting fans.

Jurgen Klopp on international breaks and the general health of the players for the rest of the season



🗣 In January, there's a "little tournament" in Africa



TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations can NOT be a little tournament

Klopp will be hopeful that Salah and Mane's absence in January will not prove too costly for Liverpool this season.

