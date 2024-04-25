Jurgen Klopp snubbed Liverpool's recruitment team by signing Darwin Nunez over Chelsea attacker: Reports

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly went against the recruitment staff's opinion by opting to sign Darwin Nunez over Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku.

The Times' Paul Joyce reports that Nunez was a Klopp signing, with the Uruguayan striker arriving at Anfield in July 2022. He made a club-record transfer to Merseyside worth £85 million.

However, Nkunku, 26, was also on Liverpool's radar while at Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig. The Reds' recruitment team preferred the French attacker but Klopp stressed that he needed to inspire his eventual new signing to perform with confidence.

Darwin Nunez, 24, has endured a topsy-turvy spell at Anfield thus far. This season has been interesting for the former Benfica frontman as he's registered 18 goals and 13 assists in 50 games across competitions.

However, there have been question marks over his composure in front of goal. The forward was wasteful in a shock 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park last night (April 24). He missed one big chance as Klopp's side almost certainly bowed out of the title race.

Nkunku hasn't been able to show his worth during his debut season at Chelsea. The versatile attacker arrived at Stamford Bridge in a £52 million deal last summer but the former Leipzig star has suffered constant injury issues.

The 10-cap France international has appeared just 10 times across competitions and scored two goals. His last outing came in February and it's been a tough start to life in the Premier League.

However, Nkunku lit up the Bundesliga with Leipzig, registering 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 games. Mauricio Pochettino's Blues may have fared better this season with the Frenchman available.

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy expects Liverpool's Darwin Nunez to come good

Darwin Nunez set a remarkable record against Chelsea without scoring.

Darwin Nunez is an enigma in front of goal as he scores some difficult opportunities but also misses glaring chances. The Liverpool striker became the first player in Premier League history to hit the woodwork four times in a 4-1 win against Chelsea (January 31).

Former Blues defender Jason Cundy feels Nunez sometimes rushes at goal but his huge potential is waiting to explode. He told talkSPORT:

"It's like next goal wins, its like he's got to score it... When the penny drops for him, and I have a feeling it will, there's a lot there, alot to enjoy, you just need end product and that's the one thing that's missing."

Nunez finished top scorer in Liga Bwin during the 2021/22 season with Benfica. He racked up 26 goals in 28 games at the Estadio da Luz.

The Uruguayan has shown glimpses of his prolific nature at Liverpool but has also faltered at times. He'll be playing under a new manager this summer with Klopp departing and it will be interesting to see his development.