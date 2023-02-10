Jurgen Klopp vetoed Liverpool midfielder's exit in January window - Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly stopped Naby Keita from joining his former club RB Leipzig in the recently concluded transfer window.

According to German outlet Bild (via Get German Football News), Leipzig launched a bid for Keita following injuries to Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku. However, Klopp vetoed the approach due to the Reds' own lack of options in midfield.

The Premier League giants certainly have several players to fill up their slots in the middle of the park. However, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho have all underwhelmed this term.

That has forced Klopp to operate with other players in midfield. Recent games have seen Keita start alongside youngster Stefan Bajetic and Thiago for Liverpool. Harvey Elliott has impressed when given the chance, while Fabio Carvalho has seen his minutes drop drastically.

It's worth noting that Keita's contract at Anfield expires in the summer. According to the aforementioned report, Leipzig could go after the midfielder once again when he becomes a free agent. The Bundesliga outfit have notably agreed to sell Nkunku to Chelsea and Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich.

Naby Keita has flattered to deceive since arriving at Liverpool

Naby Keita joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig as one of the most talented and highly rated youngsters in Europe in 2018. The Reds forked out £52.75 to secure his services.

However, injuries have restricted Keita to less than 130 appearances across competitions during his near-five-year stint at Anfield. The Guinean international has shown glimpses of his talent but has lacked consistency.

Overall, he has made 127 appearances across competitions for the Reds, scoring 11 goals and laying out seven assists.

Both those tallies are lower than what he managed for RB Salzburg and Leipzig. Keita recorded 20 goals and 11 assists in 81 appearances for the Austrian outfit, while managing 17 goals and 15 assists in 71 matches for Leipzig.

He has, however, lifted a number of titles at Anfield. Keita has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and EFL Cup with Liverpool.

