Jurgen Klopp wanted to keep two star players at Anfield but Liverpool rejected his request - Reports

Jurgen Klopp reportedly wanted to keep Roberto Firmino and James Milner at Liverpool; however, both football players left the club after the expiry of their respective contracts.

As per the Times, Jurgen Klopp wanted both players to stay at Anfield and also pushed the club board to offer a fresh deal. However, the board wasn't in favour of the idea as they wanted to make space for new signings.

James Milner and Roberto Firmino joined the Reds in the 2015 summer transfer window. Interestingly, Jurgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool's head coach in October of the same year.

Milner joined the Merseyside club on a free transfer from Manchester City. Meanwhile, Liverpool paid a reported transfer fee of £35 million for Roberto Firmino to TSG Hoffenheim. The Brazilian forward made 362 appearances for the Reds in eight years, where he scored 111 goals and assisted 75. On the other side, Milner made 332 appearances for Liverpool, bagging 26 goals and 46 assists.

The two also played a crucial role in Liverpool winning the 2018–19 UEFA Champions League and the Premier League in 2020. However, both players left the Merseyside club last season as Liverpool went through a complete midfield revamp.

They signed Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo. Nevertheless, a bunch of players left the six-time UCL champions, out of which two were Firmino and Milner. The Brazilian attacker joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, while Milner signed a contract with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Fabrizio Romano provides update about Liverpool-linked attacker

Liverpool are reportedly looking forward to signing West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus in the upcoming summer transfer window. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Ghanaian attacker's contract has a release clause but it is still unclear whether it comes into effect this summer. He said (via Give Me Sport):

"I think it has to be a really crazy proposal because West Ham, at a moment, are not commenting about this release clause."

He added:

"Sources guarantee that a release clause is included in the contract, but it's not guaranteed to start to start this summer. It's a tricky situation."

Mohammed Kudus's release clause is expected to be around £85 million as per reports in Ghanaian media.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has been linked with an exit this summer, with Saudi Arabian clubs keen to get the Egyptian's signature. As a result, the West Ham star can be signed as a replacement for the 32-year-old.

Kudus has made 47 appearances for West Ham this season, recording 17 goals and seven assists.