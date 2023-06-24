Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign €25 million rated midfielder - Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants the club to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

Gravenberch joined Bayern from Ajax last summer but struggled to get regular playing time in his first season at the club. He managed just 937 minutes in 33 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

As per El Nacional, the Dutch midfielder has decided to leave Bayern this summer in search of more prominent playing time. Real Madrid and Barcelona, who were interested in him last summer, are not in the race anymore.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are very interested in bringing Gravenberch to Anfield this summer. James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the Reds on a free transfer. Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and Fabinho were inconsistent last season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion but need to further reinforce their midfield. Hence, they are working on bringing in Gravenberch.

The Dutch midfielder will cost €25 million, a price that Liverpool are okay with paying, as per the aforementioned El Nacional report.

While Gravenberch struggled at Bayern, he was previously brilliant for Ajax. The 21-year-old made 103 senior appearances for the Dutch club, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists.

He has also earned 11 caps with the Netherlands and scored one goal.

Liverpool midfielder not bothered by competition in midfield

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and are expected to sign more midfielders this summer. They currently have Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Curtis Jones, Mac Allister, and Harvey Elliott in midfield.

Elliott, however, is open to embracing the competition. In an interview with The Daily Mail, he acknowledged that he is young but working towards improving himself to compete for a starting spot at the club.

“I’m still young — still growing up — and I’m not expecting to play every game. We’ve bought one new player and there will be more to come. It’s about making sure, with respect to them, that I am better. It’s healthy competition, it’s what you want," the 20-year-old said.

“People keep saying I’m young but I don’t feel like it! When you step back, put it into perspective, this was my first proper season at Liverpool. The amount of minutes and experiences I’ve gained have been great and hopefully I can kick on," he added.

Elliott made 46 appearances across competitions last season, starting 25 of them, and contributing five goals and two assists. Overall, he has made 66 senior appearances for Liverpool, registering six goals and four assists.

