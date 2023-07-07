Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign Serie A defender this summer - Reports

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Torino FC center-back Perr Schuurs this summer at 'any cost'.

The Reds have already had a productive summer transfer window so far, recruiting midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. They are also in the market for a new centre-back to provide cover for Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joel Matip.

Perr Schuurs burst onto the scene at Ajax between 2018 and 2022 before joining Serie A side Torino last summer. The 23-year-old impressed individually, making 33 appearances across all competitions, helping keep 11 clean sheets. He also scored one goal and provided two assists.

This isn't the first time the former Netherlands U21 international has been linked to Liverpool. Schuurs, who was 17 at the time, reportedly had a trial at the club back in 2020 during the Reds' injury crisis.

Italian news outlet Tutto Sport have reported that Jurgen Klopp and Co. have reignited their interest in the Dutchman this summer. Torino have allegedly also rejected an initial bid of €30 million already.

However, Klopp is determined to land his man and has allegedly instructed the club hierarchy to sign Schuurs. Liverpool are expected to bid again with an improved offer, closer to Torino's €40 million valuation of the player.

Liverpool legend Lucas Leiva lavishes praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva recently praised Trent Alexander-Arnold's development at the club.

Lucas made 346 appearances for the Reds between 2008 and 2017 as a defensive midfielder. While the 36-year-old was an established veteran, Alexander-Arnold was merely a teenager progressing in the academy.

The 24-year-old made his senior debut in October 2016 and has since established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world. He has scored 16 goals and provided 72 assists in 273 appearances in all competitions.

He has also won six trophies for the Reds, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Lucas Leiva hailed Alexander-Arnold's development, saying (via Liverpool FC's official website):

"He was very shy and very thin, I would say. He's a lot stronger now than when I first met him. But we could see Trent was special, even at 16 years old. We could see that he was different to other players – the way he used to work."

He added:

"His improvement has been amazing and he's a world-class player now. Every season he is getting better. Now it seems that he's playing in a different position, so it just shows how much he can help the team with his qualities if it's in midfield or as a full-back. It's amazing to see how much he grew."

Trent Alexander-Arnold ended the 2022-23 campaign playing a hybrid role in midfield showing his versatility. The Anfield faithful will be excited to see what role he's deployed in next season.

