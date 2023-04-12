"Just to confirm" - Journalist makes incredible Jude Bellingham claim Liverpool fans will absolutely love

Renowned Norweigan journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has confirmed that Liverpool have made a bid for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, 19, is anticipated to be the most coveted player in the upcoming summer transfer window. He is wanted by top European heavyweights including the Merseysiders, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

Caught Offside reports that Liverpool made an offer of around €90 million for Bellingham on Tuesday (April 11). Fjortoft has contacts with Bundesliga clubs and has confirmed that the Reds have made their move for the English teenager. He tweeted:

"Re: Jude Bellingham. Just to confirm the report earlier today. Liverpool have sent an offer to Dortmund! The roulette is open."

The news will enthuse Reds fans as Jurgen Klopp's side look to win the race for Bellingham. The English midfielder has enjoyed a superb season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 37 games across competitions. He has also captained BvB on four occasions, becoming the youngest captain in Bundesliga history.

Liverpool's midfield has long been in need of refreshment, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner in the latter stages of their careers. It will also be a massive coup if the Anfield giants are able to stave off interest from Manchester City and Madrid. Klopp's men are staring at the possibility of not playing UEFA Champions League football next season. They sit eighth in the league, 12 points off the top four with nine games remaining.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo urges his side to keep going in pursuit of Champions League football

Cody Gakpo wants his side to keep the momentum going.

Liverpool staged an impressive comeback to draw 2-2 with Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday (April 9). They managed a remarkable 21 shots to the Gunners' nine and could really have walked away with all three points.

Gakpo reacted to the draw against Arsenal by saying that it was a step in the right direction. He told Voetbal Primeur:

“This is a step in the right direction. Now it’s up to us to continue with this. We have to keep up the intensity and make sure we get even more points. We have to play every game like the second half against Arsenal."

The Dutch attacker continued by insisting that he believes the Merseysiders will finish the season on a high with European qualification:

"You can’t start anything without faith. Certainly, I believe in it (European qualification). We all still believe in it and that is our goal.”

Liverpool will next be in action on Monday (April 17) when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United. They will be keen to close the gap on those rivaling them for a berth in Europe next season.

