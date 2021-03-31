Juventus and Barcelona keeping tabs on AC Milan star - Reports

Juventus and Barcelona are both looking for a defender ahead of the summer and their search could lead them to AC Milan skipper Alessio Romagnoli.

According to Semipre Milan via Milan News, the Rossoneri defender could be heading out of the club in the summer, with both the Bianconeri and the Catalans monitoring the situation in Milan. Juventus are the most likely destination, while Barcelona will also be in the market in the summer to strengthen their backline.

Romagnoli rose through the ranks at Roma, but couldn't cement a place in the first team. After a fruitful loan deal with Sampdoria, the Italian was sold to AC Milan in August 2015.

Since then, Romagnoli has been a constant feature of the Rossoneri team. His current contract situation, however, has alerted Juventus, who have a habit of picking up the best talents in Europe. Meanwhile Barcelona are looking ahead to a summer of rebuilding under new president Joan Laporte..

The Italian is already in the final 18 months of his contract and talks of an extension have not progressed well due to the demands of the player’s agent, Mino Raiola. The super-agent is demanding that the Rossoneri almost double Romagnoli’s current net wages from €3.5m €6m per year.

Because Milan are desperate to maintain a wage budget, this has opened the door for an exit in the summer, much to the delight of Juventus and Barcelona.

Barcelona is closely following AC Milan's defender Alessio Romagnoli.



— Marca pic.twitter.com/9cbWHSY1sF — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 31, 2021

At 26 years old, the Italian is entering his prime and would be a fantastic addition to the Bianconeri team. The Catalans would also welcome a player of his caliber, given their defensive woes this season. With Gerard Pique entering the flag-end of this career, Barcelona could also see Romagnoli as an ideal replacement for the Spaniard.

Given that Milan would be willing to sell, the player could also be available for cheap, a fact that would interest the Blaugrana as well as Juventus.

Juventus and Barcelona’s interest in Romagnoli justified

Advertisement

Alessio Romagnoli

Romagnoli has not been a guaranteed starter this season, mainly due to the emergence of the Simon Kjaer-Fikayo Tomori pair. However, there’s no denying the qualities of the Italian, which makes him an enticing prospect for Juventus, who are unlikely to retain the Serie A trophy this season.

Barcelona have also endured a forgettable season, despite still being in the La Liga title race. They too will be looking to get back to the top next season. As such, both club’s interest in the AC Milan star is justified.

🔄 (ROMAGNOLI): AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli could be an option for Barcelona.



• His agent is Mino Raiola. Romagnoli ends his current contract in 2022 but he wants €6m/year wages which maked it difficult for Milan to renew him.#FCB #Milan #Transfers 🇮🇹



Via (🟠): @Gazzetta_it pic.twitter.com/EtjWF2fNpE — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) March 31, 2021