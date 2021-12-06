Juventus and Barcelona could launch January move for Manchester United attacker - Reports

Juventus are reportedly set to join Barcelona in the race to sign Manchester United star Edinson Cavani in January. The Uruguayan has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus over the summer. As a result, the striker could seek a move away from the club in January.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are eager to bring reinforcements to their squad in January after enduring a disappointing start to the 2021-22 Serie A campaign. The Bianconeri are currently in fifth place in the league table, 11 points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Juventus have suffered from a lack of goals and creativity this season, scoring just 22 goals in 16 league games. The Italian giants have also failed to sign an adequate replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after his departure over the summer.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are desperately short of attacking options. Sergio Aguero could be forced into early retirement from football after being diagnosed with heart issues. Meanwhile, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite are currently ruled out of action due to injury. As a result, the Blaugrana have been heavily reliant on the goalscoring abilities of Memphis Depay.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly prioritized the signing of a top-quality forward in January. The Catalan giants are languishing in seventh place in the La Liga table and will look to strengthen their squad during the winter transfer window.

Edinson Cavani has made just eight appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season and has scored one goal. Recurring injuries and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus have diminished his game time at Old Trafford.

Cavani scored 17 goals in 39 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions last season. He is still considered one of the most lethal strikers in Europe.

The 34-year-old will have just six months left on his current contract with Manchester United in January and could subsequently be available for a bargain price.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona have contacted Edinson Cavani's representatives to gauge his interest on leaving Manchester United for the Camp Nou during the January transfer window. [espn] Barcelona have contacted Edinson Cavani's representatives to gauge his interest on leaving Manchester United for the Camp Nou during the January transfer window. [espn] https://t.co/98P8EfT6p7

Barcelona and Juventus target Edinson Cavani could opt to stay at Manchester United until the end of the season

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani will have just six months left on his current contract with Manchester United in January

Edinson Cavani's current contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the season. Despite reports linking him with a move to Barcelona and Juventus, the striker could opt to stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season. This is due to the arrival of German tactician Ralf Rangnick.

The former RB Leipzig coach took charge of his first game for Manchester United in their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Red Devils implemented a high press against Patrick Vieira's side and were able to win back possession high up the field.

Edinson Cavani is renowned for his work rate and ability to press defenders. The striker could, therefore, have a major role to play for Manchester United this season. As a result, Barcelona and Juventus could be forced to look at alternative options in the transfer market in January.

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette and Manchester United star Anthony Martial have been linked with moves to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Juventus could reportedly try to sign PSG outcast Mauro Icardi.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh