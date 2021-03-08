Juventus and Barcelona offered Arsenal striker - Reports

Juventus and Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette at the end of the season.

The Frenchman is currently in the final 18 months of his current contract at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is ready to let the striker go in the summer, rather than watch him leave as a free agent at the end of next season.

Lacazette has had a tumultuous season so far. He started the season well for the Gunners, but endured a three-month long goal drought towards the end of 2020.

The striker has raised the level of his performances this year and is currently Arsenal's top scorer in the Premier League with nine goals.

According to Calciomercato, Lacazette is willing to leave Arsenal if they do not offer him a contract. The striker has been offered to Barcelona and Juventus as both sides are in need of a centre-forward.

The 29-year-old has long been linked with Juventus, but the Bianconeri will not make any transfer decisions until the summer.

Lacazette could leave Arsenal in the summer as he want to try a new experience away from England. He has one year left on his contract. His profile was proposed to Atletico, Barcelona and Juventus. [CM] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) March 8, 2021

Lacazette joined Arsenal in 2017 and has scored 59 goals in 158 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions.

The striker has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in previous years due to the dominance of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but now the Frenchman might finally secure a transfer away from the club.

Advertisement

Barcelona need Lacazette more than Juventus do

Alexandre Lacazette has been in decent form this season

Since letting go of Luis Suarez in the summer, Barcelona have lacked an out-and-out striker upfront for them this season.

Ronald Koeman's side have often had to be content with playing the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite as strikers during this campaign.

Barcelona have shown at times that they require a focal point upfront to help them going forward, and Lacazette will provide them with that.

If they do sign Lacazette, it would allow Barcelona to play Griezmann in his favored position, as well as give them a massive upgrade over Braithwaite.

Juventus, on the other hand, already have Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line for them, as well as Alvaro Morata who has been in spectacular form this season.

Juventus are highly likely to buy Morata from Atletico Madrid at the end of his loan deal, and it would not make sense for them to add Lacazette to their attack.

Renewal negotiations for Alexandre Lacazette are proceeding slowly, as he doesn't want to lower his salary. It's equally true that the Lacazette who turns 30 in May, wants to try something different. His agents are therefore moving to find a new club for him. [@CmdotCom_En] — Z (@ZRAFC) March 8, 2021