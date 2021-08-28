Juventus considering Eden Hazard as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement - Reports

Eden Hazard replaced Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid after the Portuguese left the Spanish club to join Juventus just a few years ago. Now that Ronaldo has moved away from Turin, rumors have started linking the Belgian with a similar switch once again.

According to reports, Juventus are considering making a swoop for Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard this summer as they look at potential options to fill in the gap left behind by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo has bid goodbye to the Bianconeri as he completed a €25 millon transfer to Manchester United yesterday. The attacker has signed a two-year deal with the Red Devils that will earn him a reported £480,000 weekly.

During his three-year spell at Juventus, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged a whopping 101 goals and 22 assists in 134 appearances, winning two league titles, one Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United: HERE WE GO! Done deal between Juventus and Man United on permanent move. Cristiano has accepted the contract proposal from Manchester United and he’s coming back. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo



Medical to be scheduled soon.

CR7 IS BACK. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/WXfs3p6GFK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Eden Hazard, meanwhile, is yet to take off since joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 due to recurring injury issues. So far, the Belgian has contributed a paltry five goals and nine assists for the Spanish giants in 45 games across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal with Manchester United

Eden Hazard to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus: Why it could happen?

It sounds weird to think Real Madrid will agree to sell Eden Hazard to Juventus this summer. They signed him just two years ago and are yet to reap the rewards of their investment. However, a second look at the situation at the Santiago Bernabeu right now suggests otherwise.

To begin with, the Belgian has been a huge flop since he moved to Spain, having spent more time on the doctor's table than on the pitch so far. Los Blancos could be willing to cut their losses and clear his gargantuan wages off their bill.

Moreover, Real Madrid are keen to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer. Parting ways with Hazard will free up a registration spot and also make the number 7 jersey available to the Frenchman if he lands at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee