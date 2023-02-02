Juventus considering Paul Pogba sale after being 'fed up' with ex-Manchester United star: Reports

Juventus are reportedly considering selling former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba after growing fed up with the Frenchman. The 29-year-old has endured an injury-ridden season in his first campaign back at the Allianz Stadium.

Pogba rejoined Juve from United on a free transfer last summer after his contract with the Red Devils expired. He is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Old Lady, and Massimiliano Allegri's side have become frustrated.

The French midfielder was expected to make his first appearance in Juventus colors in their Coppa Italia quarterfinal tie with Lazio on Thursday (February 2). However, he has suffered a relapse of his serious knee injury, which required surgery, making him miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve are now fed up with Pogba's situation at the club. He is said to be increasingly becoming a problem at the Allianz Stadium. Allegri is considering selling the midfielder as his fitness issues continue to take hold.

The Frenchman signed a four-year deal with Juve after leaving Manchester United. He also endured injury woes during his second spell at Old Trafford. He made 233 appearances, scoring 39 goals and providing 53 assists. Yet, he missed 100 games with various injury problems during his six years with the Premier League club.

Pogba admitted that his second spell at Manchester United didn't go as planned

The Frenchman endured a topsy-turvy time at Old Trafford.

Pogba rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 in a then-world record £85 million deal. He had emerged as one of Europe's most exciting midfielders during his first period with the Old Lady, scoring 34 goals and providing 40 assists in 178 games.

He headed back to Old Trafford, a place he was all too familiar with after rising through the club's youth ranks. However, Pogba struggled to make a significant impact. His massive price tag, injury woes and questionable performances plagued the majority of his time with the Red Devils.

The French midfielder has admitted that the final three years of his time with Manchester United were disappointing. He told GQ Italia:

“I like to think and say that it is my heart that made the choice to come back to Juventus. It was also maybe the right time to come back here. The last three years in Manchester, also conditioned by injuries, did not go the way I wanted, it's not a mystery."

The Frenchman won the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup during his time with United. There is a divide within the Red Devils fanbase over how his stint went with the Premier League giants.

