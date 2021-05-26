Juventus contact former manager to replace Andrea Pirlo - Reports

Juventus have contacted former manager Massimiliano Allegri in case they ultimately decide to sack Andrea Pirlo, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Andrea Pirlo salvaged some pride towards the end of what was a sub-par season for Juventus. The 42-year-old guided Juventus to a top-four finish and also helped them win the Coppa Italia. However, the Juventus board are not happy about the end of their Serie A domination. And that could lead to Pirlo's sacking.

According to Romano, Allegri is also a target for Real Madrid, who will move for the Italian if Zinedine Zidane decides to step down.

Real Madrid are reportedly Massimiliano Allegri's preferred destination. Romano also reported that Allegri's representatives were already in Madrid to discuss a potential move.

Massimiliano Allegri has been contacted by Juventus. Andrea Agnelli wants him back in case Pirlo will be sacked - Allegri’s priority is Real Madrid job, he’s waiting... but it only depends by Zidane final decision. ⏳🇮🇹



Also: Allegri’s agent was in Madrid today. 🇪🇸🛬 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021

Andrea Pirlo was positive about retaining the Juventus managerial position after the 2021 Coppa Italia title win.

Pirlo said:

“Of course I would confirm myself in this role. I’ve loved football since I was a child and will continue to love it. The club will decide, but I love coaching, I love this club, and we’ll see what is decided. I would like to continue."

Apart from Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus are also keeping tabs on Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

The managerial tussle between Real Madrid and Juventus is set to ramble on throughout the summer.

Juventus, Napoli and Real Madrid to fight it out to land Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri is at the center of a managerial battle. According to Italian outlet Football Italia, Napoli are also interested in signing Max Allegri.

The report also suggests that Napoli are, however, Allegri's last choice after Real Madrid and Juventus.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly identified Allegri as his best bet to replace Zidane. However, Los Blancos are aware that Allegri would cost a lot in wages with the club's current financial position not the strongest.

Rumors have also linked Real Madrid's Castilla manager and club legend Raul with the managerial post.

Max Allegri and Juventus are very close to the agreement. Agnelli's goal is to announce the return of Allegri next Thursday at the Exor shareholders' meeting. [Paolo Bargiggia] #juvelive pic.twitter.com/ZvLOvjWpyZ — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) May 25, 2021