Juventus deem 6 players safe from summer overhaul - Reports

Juventus have reportedly planned a complete squad overhaul in the summer, deeming only six of the current crop of players as part of their plans for the future.

Andrea Pirlo's men are likely to end the season without any silverware for the first time in over a decade. This has prompted the club's hierarchy to prepare for a rebuild in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri consider six players to be untouchable in the current squad. Those six players are Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Arthur, Matthijs De Ligt, Juan Cuadrado and Danilo. The Turin giants are also likely to make American midfielder Weston McKennie's loan deal permanent in the summer.

Federico Chiesa has been Juventus' star man this season, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, and has become a regular starter under Andrea Pirlo. Dejan Kulusevski has also shown that he has the potential to be a great player in the future.

Arthur has had a solid season, and it would seem that Juventus are willing to build the midfield around him. Meanwhile, Matthijs De Ligt is reportedly seen as a future captain of the club.

Juan Cuadrado and Danilo are senior players at the club and have been in terrific form this season. Cuadrado, in particular, is an integral part of Juventus' attack down the right flank and is the club's top provider this season.

According to @Gazzetta_it the six players who the Juventus management think are unsellable are: De Ligt, Danilo, Cuadrado, Arthur, Kulusevski & Chiesa. These players are fundamental for the ‘relaunch’ — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) March 23, 2021

Juventus will also stick with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving Juventus this summer

Juventus have also made it clear that they have no intention of selling Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. The forward's future at the club was put in doubt after many people called for him to be sold after his dismal performance against Porto in the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved to DAZN: “Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus, he’s untouchable. Also, Andrea Pirlo will be our manager next season”. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 24, 2021

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici was asked about Ronaldo's future at the club following the Bianconeri' shock 1-0 defeat against Benevento over the weekend. He told reporters:

"We have Ronaldo. He’s the best in the world and we’re holding on to him. The word transition doesn’t exist at Juventus — we always play to win. Some seasons go better than others, but the word transition doesn’t exist. Seasons are important even if they’re about growth that yields results in the subsequent years."