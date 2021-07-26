Juventus edge past AC Milan in race to sign 'new Ronaldo' – Reports

Juventus have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Kaio Jorge this summer. The Santos star is a target for Benfica and AC Milan too, but the Turin side have made an offer now.

As per a report in SportMediaset (via MilanNews), Kaio Jorge is close to joining Juventus after the club made an offer for the Brazilian star. The wonderkid is touted as one of the best strikers in South America and has been on the radar of several European clubs.

O único gol marcado na primeira partida do #INDxSAN foi do #MeninoDaVila Kaio Jorge. Pra cima deles, Peixão!pic.twitter.com/EOPqJ8InMm — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) July 22, 2021

Apart from Juventus, AC Milan and Benfica have been in talks with Santos to sign the youngster. The 19-year-old forward is seen by the San Siro side as their 3rd choice striker, while Benfica want to develop him before pushing him into the first team.

Santos have confirmed they have an offer on the table for Kaio Jorge but have not revealed the club. The Brazilian club's president said:

"We have a proposal. The market is narrow. Clubs in Europe do not have much money, but we have an offer, yes. What I always say is, one thing is a request for information, another thing is a proposal. When you consult; it is to know the selling price, while the offer is on letterhead.

"After receiving it you always have to check with the club if it is true, I have already received three fake ones. But Kaio Jorge has this offer: we have made a counter-proposal and we are negotiating. I can't wait to see what the owner thinks about it. [Santos] is looking for alternatives, we have moved too. The proposal came directly from the club."

Juventus target Kaio Jorge is dubbed as the 'new Ronaldo'

Juventus target Kaio Jorge is just 19-year-old but he has been touted as the 'new Ronaldo' already. The forward has scored nine goals in his senior career and they have come in Brazil’s Serie A and the Copa Libertadores, making him a player to watch.

👀 Kaio Jorge scored for Santos last night as they reached the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana.



🔜🔴⚫️🤔pic.twitter.com/5ogZb7cRGh — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) July 23, 2021

Chelsea, Arsenal, Napoli and others have been linked with the Brazilian for some time but none have made any move for the forward. Juventus and AC Milan are the ones chasing him right now, while Benfica are also keen on getting him to Portugal.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava