Juventus enquire about possible move to sign Barcelona defender: Reports

Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Barcelona veteran Jordi Alba, according to a report by Spanish media house SPORT.

Juventus are undergoing a period of transition following an immensely successful decade in the Italian top flight and have identified Alba as one of the players who can help the club regain its lost glory.

The 33-year-old has strong competition at left-back from youngster Alejandro Balde and summer signing Marcos Alonso at Barca, which has resulted in him losing his spot in the starting XI under head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Barca are reportedly keen on parting ways with Alba as it would free up space on their wage bill. They are also said to be keen to build their future around Balde, who is in talks to extend his contract with the club.

That said, Alba has always stated his intentions of being at Barcelona until his contract expires in 2024. He previously said in an interview with El Larguero:

“I have a contract with Barça and I see myself capable of fulfilling it until June 2024. I have earned respect. When I don’t see myself ready to play for Barca, I’ll be the first to leave. I don’t want to make a fool of myself.”

When asked about his decision to stay with the Spanish giants in the summer of 2022, despite being linked with a move away, he said:

“I have always had confidence in myself and I know what I can give. I’ve improved a lot compared to when I arrived. Everyone sticks with strikers because they score goals, but I’ve improved and people who know realise that. A lot of things were said about my decision at the club, but I decided to stay. That’s all there is to it.”

Barcelona looking to offload Marcos Alonso: Reports

Mathys Tel and Marcos Alonso vie for the ball during Bayern Munich's Champions League match against FC Barcelona.

Summer signing Marcos Alonso, who is one of the players competing with Jordi Alba for the left-back spot at Barcelona, could be headed for a quick exit from the Spanish club, according to El Nacional.

Besides deputizing as a full-back, the former Chelsea defender also played as a central defender due to injury troubles at the club and Gerard Pique's mid-season retirement.

