Juventus enter race to sign long-term Real Madrid transfer target - Reports

Real Madrid are searching for a right-back to replace club legend Dani Carvajal, and they have currently set their sights on Pedro Porro. However, Juventus are also in the race to sign the 23-year-old, who failed to make it into the Spanish national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former Manchester City player struggled to impress at the Etihad and did not play a single game for the first team. Instead, he has had loan deals, which notably saw him play for Real Valladolid and Sporting in recent seasons.

Porro is currently playing with the Portuguese giants, and his performances have seen him get a permanent transfer to the side. The defender has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Sporting, but they have not been deemed sufficient enough for Spain's World Cup squad.

However, his work in Portugal has raised his stock across Europe, with juggernauts Real Madrid and Juventus both interested in his services. According to BeSoccer, the Madridistas are preparing their squad for the upcoming season, and Porro reportedly has a place in it.

With his contract set to expire in 2025, the Spanish right-back may be a somewhat pricey option for Madrid. Sporting will be looking to recoup their investment into the player, which will stand at €30 million when his contract expires.

Real Madrid have had their eyes on Porro for a long time, and they would need to secure the defender's services before a move to Juventus becomes imminent.

While the Spanish national team pushes for a run at the coveted World Cup, Porro will hope he can keep his head down and continue improving on his game.

Endrick's father hints at potential Real Madrid transfer

The Brazilian teenage wonderkid Endrick has taken European scouts by storm with his performances for Palmeiras this season. Clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, and others are highly interested in his services, with the 16-year-old lighting up the top tier in the South American country.

“After that conversation, Real Madrid will await a response from us to see if they should come and make a bid to Palmeiras”. Endrick’s father Douglas reveals that they will visit Real Madrid facilities: “We’ll travel to Madrid at the end of this month”, tells UOL Esporte.“After that conversation, Real Madrid will await a response from us to see if they should come and make a bid to Palmeiras”. Endrick’s father Douglas reveals that they will visit Real Madrid facilities: “We’ll travel to Madrid at the end of this month”, tells UOL Esporte. 🚨⚪️🇧🇷“After that conversation, Real Madrid will await a response from us to see if they should come and make a bid to Palmeiras”. https://t.co/T7oTmRJ3MV

Endrick's father Douglas has now hinted that Los Blancos might be the youngster's next club, as he revealed that they would be visiting the Santiago Bernabeu this November.

Speaking to UOL Esporte (via Fabrizio Romano), Douglas also noted that they would give a response to the Madridistas, which could spur an official bid for Endrick.

