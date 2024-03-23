Juventus enter race to sign Manchester United star amid Barcelona links - Reports

Juventus have reportedly entered the race to sign Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood, who has also been linked to Barcelona in recent months. The winger is presently making waves at Getafe on loan. He has arguably met expectations at the club, contributing five assists and eight goals so far this season.

Greenwood's Manchester United contract is scheduled to expire in June 2025, which has reduced his value somewhat. If the Red Devils fail to sell him off this summer, they may be forced to let him go for free when his contract expires.

Greenwood had a lot of obstacles to overcome before joining Getafe on the field once more. His club suspended him for alleged rape and assault accusations, and he didn't play football for over a year. However, the complaint was taken back and he went back to football professionally, signing a loan deal with Getafe.

Amidst their financial difficulties, Barcelona have approached Manchester United about Greenwood (via GOAL). They have had their eyes on the forward, and they consider him a useful asset that wouldn't break their budget.

Juventus have now entered the scene and shown their desire to acquire Greenwood (via Calciomercato). They are impressed with his output for Getafe in La Liga and believe his skills would translate well in Turin.

Barcelona turn down Manchester United's price for Mason Greenwood

Barcelona are unwilling to pay Manchester United €60 million for Mason Greenwood. The 22-year-old forward has had an eventual situation in recent months, as all accusations against him were dropped in February 2023. However, the Red Devils found keeping him at Old Trafford untenable due to public outrage and backlash.

Manchester United's football director John Murtough and head of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves met with Barcelona's sporting director Deco (via Metro). CAA Base agents Fede Massai and Frank Tramboli were also present and they talked about Barca's interest in Greenwood and his potential transfer.

The Blaugrana, according to Mundo Deportivo, claimed they cannot afford United's asking price, which is between €40 million and €60 million. Their limited resources are a major factor in their hesitation. This will give space for other interested parties like Juventus and some La Liga clubs to make their moves for the forward if they can raise the funds.

The Red Devils haven't shut the door on Greenwood's comeback yet. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club's new co-owner, said that the forward's future will shortly be decided.