Juventus eyeing Manchester United's star left-back - Reports

Recent reports have linked Juventus with Manchester United's Brazilian left-back Alex Telles to boost their defensive solidarity. The Brazilian joined Manchester United from Porto just last season. However, a year later rumors have surfaced linking Telles away from the Red Devils.

The signing of Alex Telles was seen as a valuable addition to the Manchester United squad which lacked depth at the fullback position. However, with the re-emergence of Luke Shaw and a great backup in Brandon Williams, Alex Telles hasn't necessarily got the game time he would have liked at Old Trafford.

Juventus eyeing the unsettled Manchester United left-back

Alex Telles has European giants Juventus keeping an eye on him. Juventus have had a left-back issue this season. Their first-choice left-back, Alex Sandro, was tested positive for COVID-19. Alex Sandro also suffered an injury which forced Andrea Pirlo to play 21-year old Italian left-back Gianluca Frabotta in his place.

With Alex Sandro's recent form under scrutiny, Pirlo needs a solid and experienced option to cover for the left-back position, making Manchester United's Telles a perfect option for Juventus.

Based on reports coming from Calciomercato, Alex Telles is already looking forward to leaving Manchester United. Telles holds an Italian passport which makes the deal even easier if Juventus want to go through with it. However, Juventus' finances won't allow them to outright buy the 28-year old Brazilian. Juventus' Chief Financial Officer is looking to get Telles on a swap deal, with rumors suggesting the Old Lady are willing to let go of French midfielder Adrian Rabiot.

Alex Telles is an exceptional left-back on his day. The Brazilian has a knack for providing great deliveries from the left hand side. He is also quite handy from set-pieces.

Alex Telles has had a disappointing first season at Old Trafford. The 28-year old has made just 20 appearances for Manchester United, of which only 7 have come in the Premier League.