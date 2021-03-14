Juventus eyeing transfers for 4 young players in the summer - Reports

As per Tuttosport (reported by Football Italia), Juventus are now looking to bolster their options for the future with 4 new young signings from different parts of the world for different positions on the pitch.

The Bianconeri's CFO Fabio Paratici is reportedly keeping an eye on defensive options for the future in the form of 18-year-old left-back Jesus Vazquez, who currently plies his trade in Valencia. Juventus also have their eyes on Los Angeles Galaxy's 19-year-old right-back Julian Araujo, who has shown a lot of promise across the continent.

Juventus are planning to re-build the team. McKennie, Chiesa, de Ligt, Szczesny will be part of the project. There will be a discussion with Cristiano Ronaldo on his future [contract expiring in 2022]. Ramsey could leave the club. Pirlo already announced he’s staying. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2021

The Old Lady will look to bolster their options in attack and are one of the many teams that have been linked with a move for 19-year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak, who plays for Real Sociedad. The Bianconeri were also linked with a potential transfer for Isak way back in 2016.

Apart from Isak, Juventus are also eyeing up a deal for Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla, after the highly-touted 23-year-old has successfully established himself in Sevilla's forward line, scoring 19 goals already this season.

The Turin-based club is reportedly looking to continue on the path of signing exciting, young talents and developing their team as part of a project for the future, having just brought in Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski in the summer.

The project has just started: Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo following Champions League exit

Cristiano Ronaldo

Andrea Pirlo came under the scanner last week after his side were eliminated from the Champions League Round of 16 by Porto in extra time. However, the defeat did not seem to deter the Bianconeri boss, who claimed that the long-term project had just started at the club.

"The president didn't reassure me. He just confirmed that this project has just started," Pirlo said about the hierarchy supporting him following the defeat against Porto.

"I'm absolutely calm about the future, I'm sure we will go forward together. We just started last summer," the Italian said. "All players that joined Juventus last summer have showed that they have what you need to play at this level. So I'm sure we can do better in the next future."

Eyes had turned in the summer after Juventus sacked Maurizio Sarri to appoint former club captain Andrea Pirlo as manager. The Italian had never worked in the backroom of a football club prior to the appointment, but has been backed by the hierarchy at the club to be at the helm of the 'project' in Turin.

August 7, 2020:

Lyon knock Juventus out in the Ro16



March 9, 2021:

Porto knock Juventus out in the Ro16



Twice in seven months 🙃

Porto's victory against Juventus over two legs marked the Serie A club's third consecutive defeat to underwhelming opposition in the Champions League. They were knocked out at the same stage last year by Olympique Lyon and in the quarterfinals by Ajax two years prior.

The Old Lady are also 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, albeit with a game in hand. However, all hopes for a trophy are not lost as they look to get their hands on the Coppa Italia this year, having reached the final against Atalanta.